First-Term Democrat Rips Apart Republicans Over Biden Bribery Allegations

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) slammed Republicans over their allegations that President Joe Biden has ties to a bribery scheme as she contrasted GOP lawmakers’ responses to how they reacted to the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Crockett spoke with MSNBC’s Alex Witt on Saturday about Republicans casting doubt on the existence of audio recordings that tie Biden to a scheme. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said last week that the FBI showed House Oversight and Reform Committee members an FBI tip form, a document that he said mentions such recordings.

“It is amazing that they can review one document and decide that we have the most corrupt president that ever existed,” said Crockett, who has gone after GOP lawmakers with a number ofcritical remarks in recent weeks.

She went on to look at how GOP claims about Biden conflicted with Republicans’ responses to “actual indictments” with “mounds of documents.”

“We’ve got actual indictments from New York as well as out of Florida from grand juries. Not necessarily the president as they tried to put out there, not necessarily our AG, not necessarily the special prosecutor but from citizens who sat down and reviewed not one document, but documents, mounds of documents,” Crockett said.

“And determined that there was enough to continue to go forward and decide whether or not Trump had violated law. And they say there’s nothing to see here,” she said.

Crockett later pointed out that the FBI allegedly received the document while the agency was part of Trump’s Justice Department.

“So yes, my chairman on oversight can’t find the witnesses,” Crockett said in a nod tocomments from Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) on the committee’s Biden family investigation.

“But we all know that Jack Smith has found all the witnesses that he needs to make sure that he can go forward with his prosecution of the former president,” Crockett said.

H/T Mediaite

Related...