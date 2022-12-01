What’s the First Thing You Would Do If You Won a Big Lottery Jackpot? Take Our Poll

The Mega Millions jackpot for the Dec. 2 drawing is now at $333 million.

While that is just a small slice of the winning $2.04 billion Powerball pie from Nov. 8, it’s the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot this year. The top win this year was $1.337 billion in July for a ticket bought in Illinois — the second-biggest payout in Mega Millions history (this format of the drawing started in 2002).

In October, two players in California and Florida shared a $502 million jackpot. In January, a California woman won $426 million.

Lottery winners do not have a good history of success with their riches. Would you do better?

