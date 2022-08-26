First of three accused in highway shooting near Granite City found guilty of murder

A Madison County jury on Friday found a 35-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder in the highway shooting of Ahmaad Nunley, a resident of Granite City found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds on an early summer morning in 2021.

The jury also found Mantia Johnson, of Granite City, guilty of attempted murder for the simultaneous shooting of Shamyia Seay and the aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Judge Kyle Napp has not set a date for sentencing. According to the office of Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, the first-degree murder conviction carries a sentence of 20 to 60 years in a state prison, while the attempted murder may result in an additional six to 30 years.

Aggravated discharge of a firearm is a Class 1 felony that carries a prison term of four to 15 years.

“This highway shooting and murder was truly terrible,” Haine said. “We are happy the jury agreed and convicted Mantia Johnson. Now, the victims’ families can begin to gain closure after their pain and loss.”

Nunley was found behind the wheel of his car early in the morning of Aug. 2, 2021, at the intersection of Illinois 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City. He had been shot multiple times while driving, according to charges. He was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital where he later died.

Seay, a passenger in the vehicle, also suffered numerous gunshot wounds, according to the charges. He was among the prosecution witnesses who testified during this week’s trial.

Barely three weeks after the shooting, on Aug. 27, Johnson was captured in Knoxville, Tennessee, and charged with Nunley’s murder.

Prosecutors Lauren Maricle and Ryan Kemper used cell phone evidence, cell tower triangulation, and security video from nearby businesses and homes in their case against Johnson.

“Our trial team of Lauren Maricle and Ryan Kemper should be proud of their outstanding efforts to bring this complicated case to a successful conclusion,” Haine said in a statement.

Two other men also have been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Clyde Leonard, 30, of Houston, Texas, and Larry Lovett, 39, of Madison, are still scheduled for trial.

Lovett also faces trial in connection with the murder of Andre Hutson in Madison on Dec. 7. Another defendant in that case, William Jenkins, was sentenced to 75 years in prison for Hutson’s murder earlier this month.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis led the investigation with assistance from Granite City Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.