For the first time in 15 years, Columbus High School has a new head football coach, and the man who was selected is mighty familiar with the program.

Offensive coordinator Robert “Bob” Peters will be announced as the head coach at a news conference Wednesday in the school auditorium, two people familiar with the decision told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Further evidence of Peters being the new CHS head coach comes from two assistant football coaching job vacancy ads, one for offensive line and one for wide receivers, posted Jan. 26 at FieldLevel.com. The ads ask applicants to email their resumes to Peters.

CHS athletics director Chad Mathis told the Ledger-Enquirer he won’t comment on who was selected until the news conference. Peters hasn’t replied to the L-E’s messages.

Peters succeeds Phil Marino, who plans to retire at the end of this school year.

The Blue Devils went 43-112 under Marino, including 1-9 in 2023. The Blue Devils had two winning seasons and two state playoff appearances with Marino: 8-5 and a first-round loss in 2015, then 7-5 and a second-round loss in 2018.

CHS is a total magnet school, meaning it doesn’t have an attendance zone and all of its students (1,131 as of October) can reside anywhere in Muscogee County. Students must apply to enroll in CHS and must pass an entrance exam. Then they must maintain a certain level of academic and behavioral performance to remain at the school.

Robert ‘Bob’ Peters background

Peters has taught for 21 years at CHS, where he chairs the physical education department and teaches physical conditioning and Advanced Placement psychology, according to his LinkedIn account and the school’s website.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and corrections from Auburn in 2000, a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Auburn in 2003, a master’s degree in sport and fitness administration/management from Troy University in 2010 and a specialist’s degree in physical education from Jacksonville State University in 2021.

Peters previously coached at Marshall and Double Churches middle schools. He joined the CHS coaching staff in 2010.

He graduated from Wetumpka (Alabama) High School, where he was selected for the all-metro, all-county and second-team all-state football teams, according to the 2022 online description of the CHS coaching staff.