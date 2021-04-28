  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For the first time, 2 women will share the dais with a president during a joint session of Congress. What female lawmakers told us about it

Savannah Behrmann and Chelsey Cox, USA TODAY
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – For the first time in history, two women will sit behind a president during an address to a joint session of Congress.

The historic image during Joe Biden's speech Wednesday is 245 years in the making since the nation's founding.

American presidents are flanked by the speaker of the House and the vice president during such high-profile speeches, each sitting behind and on either side of the commander in chief during the prime time address.

For the first time, both of those positions are now held by women: Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

It's expected to make for a historic visual.

We asked Democrat and Republican women serving in Congress about what the milestone means to them.

Pelosi on Jan. 6: 'They would have had a battle on their hands' if the mob had caught her

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen was the first woman elected governor of New Hampshire and the first woman elected to the Senate from New Hampshire.

“Representation matters and it is past time that we see two women on the dais representing the highest civilian roles in the U.S. government. When women of all ages tune in Wednesday night, they will see themselves in" Pelosi and Harris, she said.

“We know the best way to increase female representation in Congress and every level of government is to encourage more women to run. We’ve seen these numbers increase over the years, and I hope that visual Wednesday night reaffirms to the women and girls who are watching that no job is off limits,” she concluded.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill on March 25.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill on March 25.

Sen. Mazie Hirono

Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono, the first female senator from Hawaii, told USA TODAY "it is yet another message to our country that this is a diverse country, and women leaders are welcome."

Beyond getting elected, women "are becoming speakers" and holding positions of power, she said.

The image is important "for young girls in particular," Hirono said. "I mean it's for everyone that this should give us all hope that these are the kinds of changes that will bring about positive" and further progress.

07/16/2014 9:38:46 AM -- Washington, DC, U.S.A -- Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, makes a statement to Sloan Gibson, acting secretary of Veterans Affairs, during a Senate Committee on Veterans&#39; Affairs on July 16, 2014. Gibson appeared before the committee to discuss the current state of Veterans Administration healthcare. -- Photo by Jeff Franko, USA TODAY ORG XMIT: JF 131393 VA Health Care 7/16/2 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
07/16/2014 9:38:46 AM -- Washington, DC, U.S.A -- Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, makes a statement to Sloan Gibson, acting secretary of Veterans Affairs, during a Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs on July 16, 2014. Gibson appeared before the committee to discuss the current state of Veterans Administration healthcare. -- Photo by Jeff Franko, USA TODAY ORG XMIT: JF 131393 VA Health Care 7/16/2 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]

Rep. Carolyn Maloney

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., told USA TODAY that having two women sitting behind the president “will certainly be a sight to see."

"We have made tremendous strides for women’s equality in my lifetime and this is the type of representation that can inspire so many young minds. If you see it – you can be it," she continued.

"This idea has driven my fight for a women’s museum on the National Mall," Maloney said.

Maloney has been championing the Smithsonian Women’s History Act to add such a museum to D.C. for years. Congress recently included funding the museum in its year-end spending bill.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the House Government and Reform Committee, said she&#39;s concerned the Census Bureau is not ready for the 2020 count. Her committee held a hearing Wednesday.
Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the House Government and Reform Committee, said she's concerned the Census Bureau is not ready for the 2020 count. Her committee held a hearing Wednesday.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the first woman to represent Nevada in the Senate, said diversity and representation matters.

“There had never been a Latina in the U.S. Senate until I was elected, and I know how powerful it is to see someone who looks, sounds, or thinks like us in positions of leadership," Cortez Masto told USA TODAY. "I sat next to then-Senator Kamala Harris at last year’s State of the Union, and it will mean so much to women and girls across the world to have her standing in front of the chamber as our first female Vice President.”

Rep. Val Demings

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., is a longtime public servant with a background in law enforcement. She became Orlando, Florida's first female police chief in 2007.

“This should be a nation where everyone should be able to live their American Dream. I am extremely excited that all of America’s daughters – and our sons – will be able to see two strong, powerful women, including a Black woman, occupying the dais with the President of the United States. When a child sees something for the first time, it becomes achievable in their mind. We should not discount how powerful this moment will be," she said in a statement.

Catherine Cortez Masto arrives at a Clinton rally on Oct. 23, 2016, in North Las Vegas.
Catherine Cortez Masto arrives at a Clinton rally on Oct. 23, 2016, in North Las Vegas.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis

Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis is the first woman from Wyoming elected to the Senate and is a strong advocate for women's progression in politics.

“Wyoming has, by far, the richest history of women firsts – from the first woman voter to the first woman Governor – a point of great pride and inspiration in our state," she told USA TODAY in a statement. "It’s critical that girls across the country see women at the highest levels of government and know that they too can serve as Vice President and Speaker of the House. However, to hold these positions women must win elections, and to win an election, women must RUN for office! If women don’t run, women can’t win – so I encourage all women to run!”

Rep. Brenda Lawrence

Democratic Rep. Brenda Lawrence is the first woman and first African American to serve as mayor of Southfield, Michigan. Currently, she is the only Black lawmaker of the Michigan congressional delegation.

“Being able to see the first woman Speaker of the House and the first woman, first Black American, and first South Asian American Vice President sitting behind the president is nothing short of HERstoric," Lawrence told USA TODAY in a statement.

"As the young Black girl who grew up on the eastside of Detroit who now walks the halls of Congress built by slaves, this history is not lost on me," she said. "Women, especially Black women, have made groundbreaking strides over the past couple of years. The soul and moral compass of our nation rests on the shoulders of women. As we work together to build back better, we must make sure to build back better with women front and center.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein is the first woman to become top Democrat in the Senate Judiciary Committee, the first woman to chair the Senate Select Committee and the first woman chair of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.

“It will mean a great deal for me to see Vice President Harris and Speaker Pelosi sitting behind President Biden on Wednesday," Feinstein told USA TODAY. "We’ve come a long way in a short time, but it will mean even more when we finally have a woman president addressing Congress.”

Rep. Katherine Clark

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., elected assistant speaker in 2020, is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and the Women’s Caucus and is an advocate for issues concerning women and families.

“The image of two women standing behind the president at Wednesday’s Joint Address is powerful and groundbreaking, but this is about more than just representation," Clark told USA TODAY. "Vice President Harris and Speaker Pelosi bring their life experiences to every policy decision they make and conversation they lead – this is how we ensure that the needs of women and families, from equal pay to child care to paid leave, are center pieces of our economic recovery and long-term success as a nation.”

Rep. Beth Van Duyne

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, who was the first female mayor of Irving, Texas, praised GOP women in Congress.

"On Wednesday I will sit with members of the largest Republican female class of Freshmen congresswomen in history, of which I am proud to be a part. But what I value in my elected leaders more than gender, is hard work and delivering results," she said in a statement.

Van Duyne also criticized the vice president for what she called a "humanitarian crisis" on the southern border and Pelosi for trying "to jam through a partisan agenda."

"To value women in politics means not assuming we can all agree and that we all support the same issues and agendas," she said. "I am proud to be a woman representing my district, but I am even more proud to have the honor of representing all of the people of the 24th District."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden speech: Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris to make history on dais

Recommended Stories

  • Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Danger"-Filled Warning

    You've been told there's a "light at the end of the tunnel" for when this coronavirus pandemic will end, and yet no exact end appears within sight. There's vaccine hesitancy, the headlines say. Herd immunity is hard to pin down. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke yesterday at the "A Look Back, a Path Forward: A Town Hall Event," presented by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and gave some definitive answers about when we might be able to move on. Read on for 6 essential points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 Dr. Fauci Warns of the "Danger" of Rising Cases—and Hopes for Turning Point Is herd immunity achievable? Even though there is some vaccine hesitancy? "I do think it is," said Dr. Fauci, "but I tend to want to make sure people don't get fixated on this mystical number—which we don't know what it is—of herd immunity and focus much more on the fact that we are in…a metaphorical race between the implementation of vaccinations, which we're doing very well…and the fact that even" with so many people being vaccinated, "we are still in a very precarious place with regard to viral dynamics. We now have a seven day average of about 60,000 new cases per day, which when you look at the danger of a possible surge, particularly given the fact that the dominant variant right now, the B 1.1.7. clearly has a greater capability of spreading—we really need to get people vaccinated as quickly and as expeditiously as we can. And if we can get 3 million people a day vaccinated, literally, within a period of a few weeks, we're going to start to see a turning around of the dynamics." 2 Dr. Fauci Said "Classic Measles-Like Herd Immunity" Will Be a Ways Off "If you're waiting for classic measles like herd immunity, that's going to be a while before we get there," said Dr. Fauci. "But that doesn't mean we're not going to have a significant diminution in the number of infections per day, and a significant diminution in all the other parameters, namely hospitalizations and deaths before we actually reached herd immunity. So whatever that number turns out to be—which is a combination of the protection from the vaccine, as well as the protection of those who've been infected, have recovered, that now have essentially immunity related to infection." 3 Dr. Fauci Said the Herd Immunity Number is a "Moving Target" "The reason why I want to shy away from a magical number is because several aspects of that are really moving targets. For example, we don't know what the durability of the infection induced immunity is. We don't know if someone who got infected last winter, or in the early part of 2020, is going to be safe from the standpoint of being protected now," said Dr. Fauci. "So why don't we put that aside and say, we need to put a full court press on getting as many people vaccinated as we can. If you look at them that the curve is real, it's a really interesting curve where the infections were going up, but the number of vaccines were going up. And then at around 60% of the population being vaccinated, the lines crossed, the infections went way down and the vaccines keep going up. So we just need to strive for as many people as possible to get vaccinated as quickly as we possibly can." 4 Dr. Fauci Said Advice on Masks is About to Change "I can safely say that really, really soon, we're going to be seeing some guidelines that are going to be coming out from the CDC about the wearing of masks in vaccinated versus unvaccinated individuals," said Dr. Fauci. In fact, this news is expected tomorrow, according to reports. "As you know, the CDC is a science-based organization and they make their recommendations based on the data that they can accumulate or modeling or adjust, you know, common sense public health measures. And obviously everyone is asking the question, that the risk of infection outside is really minimum. If you're vaccinated and you're outside, it's even less. So what we're going to be doing through the CDC is soon, very soon, clarifying the situation vis-a-vis masks in vaccinated versus unvaccinated people. So stay tuned, that's coming."RELATED: The #1 Cause of Heart Attack, According to Science 5 Dr. Fauci Said the Pandemic Won't End This Year Will the pandemic end in 2021? "I believe we will approach a very strong degree of normality by the time we get to the end of the year," he answered. The word "pandemic', he added, has "a global connotation. It will not end globally this year, for sure. And I think that's because of…the inequities of the availability of vaccines, to be able to end it, we'll have developed nations like ourselves, the European Union countries, Canada, Australia, et cetera—we'll have an approach towards, but not complete arrival of normality, but there will always be the threat that you will get variants from those areas of the world in which there are still viral dynamic. So it's not a quick, simple answer to your question because we live in a large, complicated planet that has a lot of inequities." 6 How to Stay Safe During This Pandemic Follow Fauci's fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • 'Pre-meditated violence at point-blank' range: 2 Capitol riot suspects charged in officer Sicknick assault

    "There was no more severe conduct during this riot" than that of Julian Khater, 32, and George Tanios, 37, U.S. Attorney says of Jan. 6 attack.

  • CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines Tuesday on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don't need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers. For most of the past year, the CDC had been advising Americans to wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of one another. “Today, I hope, is a day when we can take another step back to the normalcy of before,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

  • Mars helicopter photographs Mars rover

    Nasa's Ingenuity drone returns an in-flight image it took of the Perseverance rover on the ground.

  • Navy SEALs to shift from counterterrorism to global threats

    Ten years after they found and killed Osama bin Laden, U.S. Navy SEALs are undergoing a major transition to improve leadership and expand their commando capabilities to better battle threats from global powers like China and Russia. The new plan cuts the number of SEAL platoons by as much as 30% and increases their size to make the teams more lethal and able to counter sophisticated maritime and undersea adversaries. Rear Adm. Hugh Howard, top commander for the SEALs, laid out his plans in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press.

  • US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran

    An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. The Navy released black-and-white footage of the encounter Monday night in international waters of the northern reaches of the Persian Gulf. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

  • China to launch Heavenly Harmony space station core module

    China plans to launch the core module for its first permanent space station this week in the latest big step forward for the country’s space exploration program. The Tianhe, or “Heavenly Harmony” module is set to be hurtled into space aboard a Long March 5B rocket from the Wenchang Launch Center on the southern island of Hainan. It would be the first of 11 missions to build and supply the space station for a three-person crew.

  • Alligator invades Florida soccer practice

    In footage shared on social media, Toronto players can be seen posing for photos from a distance as well as screaming and shouting as they scramble away from the reptile.A man in a golf cart can also be seen trying to usher the alligator off the training pitch.Toronto FC is training in Orlando due to COVID-related travel restrictions and they are preparing to play against Cruz Azul of Mexico, in the first leg of CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday (April 27).

  • The Catwoman was spotted in Miami Beach walking on the sand in high heels. Just say no

    The Catwoman is in our midst.

  • Biden wants to entirely pay for trillions in new spending by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy

    The president is sticking by a pledge to not raise taxes on anyone who makes less than $400,000 a year.

  • Judge nixes plea deal for 2 accused of Super Bowl field run

    Luis Cartaya, an attorney for Yuri Andrade and Douglas Schaffer, told a Hillsborough County circuit judge during a video conference hearing that they had reached a planned agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to misdemeanor trespassing charges at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, the Tampa Bay Times reported. In exchange, the men would serve six months of probation, complete 25 community service hours, pay off court costs and write a letter of apology to the National Football League. Judge Jack Gutman said that was unacceptable and rescheduled the case for next month.

  • DOJ announces probe into Louisville Metro Police Department

    FOX News Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram joins 'Special Report' with the latest

  • France, Germany plan billions in pandemic recovery spending

    France and Germany together laid out plans for billions in spending from the European Union's pandemic recovery fund aimed at fighting climate change and boosting the use of digital technology across the economy. The finance ministers of the EU's two biggest economies on Tuesday underlined their joint determination to use the spending to transform Europe's economy and get the continent growing again as it lags behind the U.S. and China in rebounding from the pandemic recession.

  • ‘Maybe it’s President Lincoln’s ghost’: Jen Psaki press briefing interrupted by curious creaking sounds

    The phenomenon turns out to be less supernatural than feared

  • Sen. Josh Hawley wants to send $1,000 monthly checks to families with kids under 13 but provide less to single parents

    The Republican senator from Missouri would offer the same amount of federal cash regardless of the number of children but less to single parents.

  • US Navy video shows Iranian vessels harassing US ships in the Persian Gulf for the first time in almost a year

    At one point, a large Iranian vessel crossed the bow of a US Coast Guard ship at an "unnecessarily close range," the US Navy said.

  • How US special operators held off Saddam's forces for days during the largest battle of the Iraq War, according to troops who were there

    The four-day battle at Haditha Dam was the single largest engagement of the entire war, with 22 Iraqi troops engaged for each US commando present.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin brushes off the idea of switching parties: 'I've never considered it from that standpoint'

    "I'm sorry if you don't like it," the conservative Democrat of West Virginia told Vox. "It's who I am."

  • Guerrero hits 3 HRs, slam off Scherzer, Jays beat Nats

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put on a power display that really impressed his Hall of Fame father. Guerrero hit three home runs, including a grand slam and solo shot off Washington ace Max Scherzer, and had seven RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Nationals 9-5 on Tuesday night. “I’m feeling very blessed right now," Guerrero said.

  • Attempt to disenfranchise Kansas voters shows why we need the For the People Act

    Gov. Laura Kelly was right to veto this legislation overwhelmingly opposed by the people. A new guest commentary from Tiffany Muller and Jason Kander: