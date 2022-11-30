For the first time 32 years, there's a homicide investigation within the City of Dunnellon

DUNNELLON — Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred within the city limits of Dunnellon. Officials said it's the first homicide in Dunnellon proper in more than three decades.

Although the killing occurred within incorporated Dunnellon, the case was turned over to the sheriff's office because the Dunnellon Police Department does not have a detective or forensic technicians to investigate murders.

DPD officers patrol a little more than 7 square miles with a population of roughly 1,800. The agency has 11 officers, including the chief.

Here's what happened in this case

According to the sheriff's office, DPD officers were called to a home in the 20000 block of Walnut Street mid-morning on Nov. 28 to investigate a suspicious death. The victim was found deceased at the residence.

As of Tuesday night, officials were not releasing much information, including the cause of death and the identity of the victim, describing him only as an adult male.

Authorities would only say that they have classified the death as a homicide.

The last homicide in the City of Dunnellon happened in 1990. The weapon was a frying pan

According to DPD officials, the last time they had a homicide within their jurisdiction was December 1990.

John Kubina, 63, and Edward DeLauder, 43, were at Kubina's home drinking. Officers said Kubina either passed out or fell asleep, and DeLauder allegedly was removing money from the victim's wallet.

Kubina woke up and tried to stop DeLauder. Officials said DeLauder hit Kubina in the head with a frying pan, killing him.

During their investigation, DPD officers said they were told that DeLauder admitted to hitting the man. A warrant was issued for DeLauder's arrest, and he was taken into custody in Indiana and returned to Marion County.

In July 1992, the case was closed. Prosecutors said the anticipated corroborative physical evidence was insufficient to gain a conviction. Officials were also told that the credibility of several key witnesses was questionable.

Prosecutors determined although DPD officials did what they could, the likelihood of conviction was slight.

Anyone with any information about the Nov. 28 killing can call sheriff's Detective John Lightle at (352) 369-6715 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP (7867.) Crime Stoppers can be reached online at www.crimestoppers.com.

