This is the first time Apple’s iPhone 11 model numbers have been spotted in public

Try as Apple might, the company simply can’t keep details about upcoming iPhone models from leaking out months ahead of time. While most leaks tend to come from the supply chain, sometimes we’re able to glean information about Apple’s next-gen iPhone lineup from legal filings Apple is obligated to make in certain jurisdictions.

To the latter point, it was discovered that Apple recently registered eleven new iPhone models in the Eurasian Economic Commission database, and it’s the first time Apple’s new iPhone 11 model numbers have ever been spotted in a public database. The new registrations (via MySmartPrice) have the following model numbers: A2111, A2160, A2161, A2215, A2216, A2217, A2218, A2219, A2220, A2221, and A2223.

While the registration certainly doesn’t tell us anything about what features we can expect to see out of Apple’s forthcoming iPhone lineup, it seemingly corroborates reports which relay that Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup, much like last year, will consist of three distinct models. Hardly a surprise, we’ve been hearing for months that Apple this September will release successors to the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max.

Feature-wise, the entry-level “iPhone 11R” will boast a dual-lens camera scheme while the successors to the iPhone XS and XS Max will reportedly boast a triple-lens camera design. The triple lens camera option is particularly intriguing as it will offer users improved zoom capabilities, ultra wide-angle shots, crisper photos, and more. As for other camera details, there have been reports that the two rear cameras on the iPhone 11 Max will boast 10-megapixel and 14-megapixel sensors.

Aesthetically, Apple’s iPhone 11 release will offer up a familiar design, with the lone difference being a conspicuous camera bump on the rear that will house a flash and three camera sensors. The final iPhone 11 design remains to be seen, but there’s a good chance it’s going to look a lot like this.

There are also reports that Apple’s iPhone 11 lineup will include bilateral charging, a feature that should allow the iPhone to charge other Apple devices such as AirPods. Battery life on the iPhone 11 line is also said to be improved, and we can naturally expect some distinct speed improvements with the anticipated A13 chip.

Size wise, Apple’s iPhone 11 models will be the same as what we saw this year, which is to say that the entry-level device will boast a 6.1-inch LCD display while the two premium models will feature 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED displays, respectively. Unfortunately, there’s no indication that we’re going to see Apple introduce a next-gen iPhone SE 2 anytime this year.

If all goes according to plan, we can expect Apple to introduce its new iPhone 11 lineup sometime this September at the company’s annual special media event.

