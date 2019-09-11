For the first time, an hour-by-hour timeline reveals what happened after the asteroid crash that killed the dinosaurs

Wikimedia Commons/NASA





A massive asteroid struck current-day Mexico 66 million years ago. The impact contributed to the extinction of the dinosaurs and 75% of life on Earth at the time.

By analyzing rocks from deep in the asteroid crater, scientists were able to reconstruct what happened during the day after the impact.

The samples revealed that the asteroid crash caused a mile-high tsunami, wildfires, and the release of billions of tons of sulfur into the air. The sulfur blotted out the sun and led the planet to cool down.

While many dinosaurs died near the impact site, the creatures likely went extinct overall due to the resulting temperature changes.

Scientists have long accepted that an asteroid that struck Earth 66 million years ago contributed to the extinction of the dinosaurs.

But there are myriad theories as to what, precisely, happened to our planet and its prehistoric inhabitants after the moment of impact. Some explanations for the dinosaurs' disappearance blame clouds of debris and soot that blotted out the sun and cooled the planet, while others say it was noxious gases from worldwide volcanic eruptions or even a great plague.

According to a new study in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, global cooling was the culprit. On impact, the research shows, the Chicxulub asteroid — which was more than 6 miles wide — sparked wildfires that stretched for hundreds of miles, triggered a mile-high tsunami, and released billions of tons of sulfur into the atmosphere. That gaseous haze blocked the sun, cooling the Earth and dooming the dinosaurs.

The dinosaurs fried and then froze, Sean Gulick, lead author of the study, said in a press release.

Examining the Chicxulub crater

Chicxulub_impact asteroid More

Donald Davis/NASA

In order to better understand what happened on that fateful day in our planet's history, the scientists behind the new study conducted an in-depth examination of the Chicxulub impact crater — a challenging feat, given that the crater extends 12 miles into the depths of the Gulf of Mexico.

Gulick and his colleague, Joanna Morgan, collected rock samples there in 2016, from a part of the crater in which rock and debris were deposited just after the asteroid's impact. No rocks from that area had ever been extracted before.

Gulick and Morgan then spent the next three years analyzing the samples in order to geologically reconstruct a timeline of what happened after the impact.

core samples More

The University of Texas at Austin Jackson School of Geosciences

"It's an expanded record of events that we were able to recover from within ground zero," Gulick said.

The asteroid hit with the power of 10 billion atomic bombs

Here's what their timeline showed: Within a minute of the impact, the asteroid had bored a hole nearly 100 miles wide into the seafloor, creating a bubbling pit of molten rock and super-hot gas. The contents of that fiery cauldron skyrocketed into the air, creating a mountain-high plume.