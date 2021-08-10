For the first time, immigrants can now get a green card and Social Security number at once

One of the first things immigrants in the United States often do right after becoming legal permanent residents is go to a Social Security Administration office to get a new Social Security number or card replacement, which allows its holder to work anywhere in the country without conditions.

But starting now, for the first time, all new lawful permanent residents will have a chance to avoid this dual process.

The Biden administration announced on Monday a partnership between the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the Social Security Administration (SSA) that will allow immigrants to apply for their residence or green cards, as well as their Social Security number (SSN) in one fell swoop.

This measure will enable applicants filing for lawful permanent resident status to apply for a SSN or replacement card as part of the adjustment of status application, USCIS said in a news release.

The Department of Homeland Security agency also published on Monday a new version of its Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, which now includes questions related to the SSN or card replacement request.

“This expansion of our partnership with the Social Security Administration illustrates our commitment to operating our nation’s immigration system more efficiently to save applicants time,” said the newly appointed USCIS director Ur M. Jaddou, the daughter of immigrants from Mexico and Iraq.

In a statement, Jaddou noted that, “eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy and optimizing collaboration across public-serving agencies is a key priority for this agency and the Biden-Harris administration.”

How to get a Social Security number along with a green card application

USCIS processes annually close to 576,000 Forms I-485, which, once approved, grant the applicant a coveted green card to live and work permanently in the U.S.

The filing fee for Form I-485 — $1,140 for the majority of applicants — will not increase, even though it will include the Social Security card processing.

According to USCIS, once the agency approves Form I-485, it will electronically transmit the data to the SSA.

“Upon receiving the data, the Social Security Administration will automatically assign an original SSN or issue a replacement card, as appropriate,” the agency explained in the news release.

Ever since President Biden signed the Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems executive order, USCIS has been pulling back some of the changes made during the Trump administration, making immigration processes easier for foreigners.

One of the most significant reversals is that the 2019 Public Charge Rule — which blocked the path to green cards for low-income immigrants — is no longer in effect.

