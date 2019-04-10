For the First Time, We Know What a Black Hole Looks Like

From Marie Claire

How much of space have we explored? Not very much; what we can see (stars, planets, and galaxies included) makes up only about four percent of the entire universe. Today, we can add another intergalactic phenomenon to that list: a black hole.

Using the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), astronomers were able to capture an image of a black hole located in Messier 87, a galaxy over 55 million lightyears away. The EHT, a network of eight smaller telescopes strategically placed around the world, pointed towards M87 for 10 days in hopes of capturing the image. The black hole we see is about three million times the size of the sun, bigger than anything we've ever seen in space before.

So, what exactly are we looking at? The image of the black hole shows a ring of light surrounding a dark circle, confirming scientists' theories about their massive force. The energy inside of black holes is so powerful that the intense pressures and magnetic fields force energy to literally spill out of them-that's why black holes shine so brightly.

The discovery of black holes is often accredited to Albert Einstein and his theory of relativity, which is also known as the geometric theory of gravity. To keep it simple-I'm no astrophysicist-the theory states that a sufficiently compact mass can deform spacetime to form a black hole, a region in space where the gravitational field is so powerful that nothing can escape its pull. Pretty dark stuff, right?

Despite the gravity (get it?) of this discovery, the internet is still the internet, and people couldn't wait to get their black hole jokes off.

Some thought it looked vaguely familiar...

#EHTBlackHole that's no black hole, they found Sauron. Middle Earth here we come pic.twitter.com/Hqqn9apg75 - NoleMan (@NoleMan22) April 10, 2019







It's confirmed. Black hole is a donut. pic.twitter.com/MNuBBnXL5z - Mr. Drinks On Me #MI (@Mr_DrinksOnMe) April 10, 2019

That's not a black hole pic.twitter.com/qRXTcaIaf6 - Nibel (@Nibellion) April 10, 2019

if u want to feel old this is what that weird orb looks like now pic.twitter.com/6R6GOFRbcF - darth™ (@darth) April 10, 2019

And others couldn't see it at all:

First picture of a black hole ever and it looks like someone covered a flashlight with their thumb smh https://t.co/DRh9mxxHL0 - 🦠Mitochondria🦠 (@Angelgtierrezz) April 10, 2019

One of these is the first actual photo of a black hole and one of these is a shoddy edited photo of my thumb pic.twitter.com/9rtmEKwVCi - Trevor Tuplin (@ttuplin10) April 10, 2019

Is it...a spoiler?

The last scene from the Game of Thrones finale has leaked pic.twitter.com/1niu6aKcOB - Tasneem N (@TasneemN) April 10, 2019

And then there's this?

surprising first image of a supermassive black hole#EHTBlackHole #BetoStandingOnThings pic.twitter.com/o6lnhKKvn4 - Beto Standing on Things (@BetoOnThings) April 10, 2019

And...this.

no one:

black hole: “omg delete that” pic.twitter.com/ICMtoChvq5

- k e i t h 🐤🥔 (@KeetPotato) April 10, 2019

Now that we know what a black hole looks like, I wonder what else is waiting for us out there in space. To infinity and beyond.

