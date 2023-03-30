For first time in more than a century, KY Senate votes unanimously to convict ex-prosecutor

The Kentucky Senate has unanimously convicted a disgraced former prosecutor, barring him from holding future office.

Ronnie Goldy, the ex-commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan counties, resigned effective Feb. 28 after articles of impeachment against him were drafted in the House of Representatives.

It was the first impeachment hearing and trial conducted in the Senate in 135 years.

Goldy did not appear to defend himself during any of the Senate proceedings, and the trial Thursday concluded in less than 30 minutes with no debate.

The push to remove Goldy from office followed reports that he traded legal favors in exchange for nude photos.

Screen shots of Facebook messages provided to the Lexington Herald-Leader showed Goldy sent the woman gas money at one point; searched whether she had outstanding arrest warrants; said he would try to move court dates for her; and advised her on getting back her car, which had been impounded after an arrest.

There were three articles of impeachment:

The first is based on the Kentucky Supreme Court’s suspension of Goldy’s license, rendering him unable to perform the obligations of his office.

The second is based on his inappropriate communications with a defendant without her attorney attorney present.

The third is related to his receiving something as quid pro quo for actions as Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The last impeachment trial took place in 1888 after Treasurer “Honest Dick” Tate fled to Brazil and abandoned his office with about $200,000 in state money. Impeachment hearings were held in 1916 and 1991, but never went to trial.