For the first time, In-N-Out is closing one of its locations citing crime issues

In-N-Out Burger is closing one of its stores for the first time in its 75-year history.

On Jan. 23, the fast food chain’s chief operating officer, Denny Warnick, confirmed the news in a statement obtained by NBC News. According to Warnick, the company decided to shutter its Oakland, California location, which had served the local community for more than 18 years, due to ongoing crime-related issues.

Read on for everything we know about In-N-Out’s first permanent store closure.

Why is In-N-Out closing in Oakland?

In a statement on behalf of the company, Warnick explained that the decision to close one of its In-N-Out locations came from concern for the safety of its staff and customers.

“Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our Customers and Associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies,” the statement reads in part.

“There have been several In-N-Out Burger locations that have required relocation throughout our 75 years; however, our Oakland store will be the first location we have closed,” the statement continued. “We feel the frequency and severity of the crimes being encountered by our Customers and Associates leave us no alternative.”

The location’s last day of business in Oakland will take place on Mar. 24, 2024. In the statement about the location’s final curtain call, Warnick noted that the company had anticipated how the closure would affect its workers — whom they call “associates” — and that anyone affected would be privy to a severance package or relocation to a nearby In-N-Out location.

Warnick expressed the company’s gratitude for the local community and support, expressing that the closure does not reflect the Oakland store’s lucrativeness.

“This location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the safety and well-being of our customers and associates — we cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment,” the statement added.

According to Warnick, the company will continue its longstanding efforts to provide support to the Oakland community through acts of charity.

“Although we will no longer do business there, we will continue to support local charitable organizations in Oakland through our In-N-Out Burger Foundation and Slave 2 Nothing Foundation,” the statement ended.

Which In-N-Out is closing?

The classic burger chain will close its In-N-Out location at 8300 Oakport Street in Oakland, California.

Once that location closes, the nearest In-N-Out to Oakland will be in nearby Alameda, California, just a few miles south.

What states have In-N-Out?

In-N-Out primarily has locations based out of California. Currently, there are 283 locations in California, as well as stores in Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and Texas.

How did In-N-Out get started?

In-N-Out writes on its website that it became the first eatery to open a “drive-thru” hamburger stand in California in 1948. Harry Snyder founded the company and began as a “10 square feet” drive-thru in Baldwin Park. At the time, Snyder bought and hand-prepared the meat and produce.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com