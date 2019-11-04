Is First Tractor (HKG:38) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that First Tractor Company Limited (HKG:38) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for First Tractor

What Is First Tractor's Debt?

As you can see below, First Tractor had CN¥1.49b of debt at September 2019, down from CN¥3.89b a year prior. However, it does have CN¥1.87b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of CN¥381.1m.

SEHK:38 Historical Debt, November 4th 2019 More

A Look At First Tractor's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that First Tractor had liabilities of CN¥6.56b due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥500.0m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥1.87b in cash and CN¥2.37b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥2.82b.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of CN¥4.25b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, First Tractor boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is First Tractor's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year First Tractor had negative earnings before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 3.9%, to CN¥5.9b. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is First Tractor?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months First Tractor lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through CN¥52m of cash and made a loss of CN¥833m. But the saving grace is the CN¥381.1m on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how First Tractor's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.