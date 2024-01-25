Watch the first trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House remake

The first trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal's new movie Road House has been released.

The film is a remake of the 1989 movie of the same name starring Patrick Swayze, about a professional bouncer who is sent to work at a roadside bar in Missouri.

Gyllenhaal plays the lead in the upcoming remake, and his character gives the film a modern twist – starting out instead as an ex-UFC fighter who ends up working at a bar in a Florida.

Road House was previously teased by Prime Video last month, with brief footage of a fight sequence shown in a compilation video of movies and TV shows arriving on the streaming platform in 2024.

However, now fans can get a proper first look at the much-anticipated remake, with a new full-length trailer released today (January 25).

The new clip shows footage of Gyllenhaal’s character as a successful fighter, but you also see him sleeping in his car and stuck in a rut before he gets an offer to work at a road house that has been attracting the wrong crowds.

The trailer teases an action-packed experience for viewers, with plenty of fight scenes, both inside and outside of the ring, car chases and even explosions.

Road House’s trailer release comes just after it was confirmed that the remake would be released globally on Prime Video on March 21 in more than 240 territories worldwide.

Alongside Gyllenhaal, the film also stars Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die), Arturo Castro (Narcos), Daniela Melchior (Suicide Squad), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam), Lukas Gage (Euphoria) and Beau Knapp (Super 8).

Plus, there is set to be an appearance from boxer Conor McGregor in the film, in his debut acting role.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement when the film was first announced: "We are thrilled to collaborate with this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience."

Road House will be released on Prime Video on March 21.

