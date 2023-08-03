First trial for popular dance teacher's murder to begin Monday

Wichita Falls police served an evidentiary search warrant on a home on Wenonah Boulevard as shown in this Feb. 4, 2020, file photo. Police found the weapon believed to have been used to kill Carolyn High Jan. 26, 2020, during a robbery at her home.

Zaeveion Zuiquae Denson is set to be the first defendant tried for the murder of a popular Wichita Falls dance teacher.

His capital murder trial for the death of Carolyn Sue High is to begin Monday in 78th District Court.

Denson, 21, is one of four Wichita Falls men accused in the robbery and shooting death of 65-year-old High on Jan. 26, 2020, in the driveway of her home in the 3500 block of Cumberland Avenue.

Police say four 17- to 19-year-olds were driving around looking for someone to rob when they saw High in her driveway in the early morning hours, according to allegations in court records.

They approached her with a gun and demanded her purse, according to allegations in court documents. High resisted and was slain. They fled with her purse. High was discovered dead later in the driveway.

Denson's case has been specially set for a jury trial more than once. His court-appointed attorney, Gary D. Smart of Arlington, asked 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy to appoint a co-counsel.

Smart made his request because the case is complex and involves a huge amount of information — over a terabyte, according to his motion. Kennedy appointed Steve Gebhardt as co-counsel on Nov. 17, 2022.

Carolyn High, second from right, was remembered fondly by those inspired by her instruction and love of dance. High was discovered on Jan. 26, 2020, lying dead in a Wichita Falls driveway. Stacie Lopez, second from left, told the Times Record News that High was at every one of her recitals. "She always let you know how proud of you she was." Also pictured, Beckie Wirmel, left, and Stephanie Medenwaldt, right, Lopez's mother and sister. Medenwaldt owns Dance Etc. and took her first dance class with High.

Denson and his alleged accomplices in the murder — Shane Allen Diaz, Jiovani Morales and Shaundre D'yon Ransom — are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity-capital murder.

Denson, Morales, 22, and Ransom, 21, were being held Wednesday in the Wichita County Detention Center on bonds of $1.5 million each for the capital murder charge, according to online jail records.

Diaz, 20, was being held Wednesday in the detention center on a $250,000 bond for the murder charge.

His bail was reduced from $1.5 million with several conditions attached to his release, including wearing a GPS ankle monitor, court records show.

