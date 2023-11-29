‘First True Thing’: Dem Lawmaker Claps James Comer’s Insult Right Back At Him

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer’s (R-Ky.) petty name-calling earned a swift clapback from his target, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.).

During a Newsmax appearance on Tuesday, Comer argued that Hunter Biden should not be allowed to give public testimony before the Oversight Committee in its investigation of the Biden family because Democrats would be disruptive.

Comer said Republicans wanted to ask questions without interruptions from the likes of Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Dan Goldman (N.Y.) and “little Moskowitz jumping up and down” — in an apparent swipe at the lawmaker’s height.

“Now the Chairman is calling me ‘Little Moskowitz,’” Moskowitz posted on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a clip from the interview. “This is the first true thing Comer has said all year, it’s been hard for me to grow.”

“But why is the Chairman scared of tiny, mini, itsy-bitsy Moskowitz,” the lawmaker added. ”And why is he scared of Hunter testifying, will Comer get caught lying?”

In a letter to Comer on Tuesday, Hunter Biden’s attorney said her client would be willing to testify at his father Joe Biden’s impeachment inquiry, but only if he could do so publicly.

“We have seen you use closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort the facts and misinform the public,” Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, wrote in the letter.

Comer rejected the offer.

House Republicans have sought private depositions rather than public testimony in their investigation, which centers on their allegations that Joe Biden was involved in his son’s foreign business deals.

A public hearing in September generated embarrassing headlines for Republicans, after their own witnesses said there was insufficient evidence to impeach Joe Biden. A clip of Moskowitz pointing out Republicans’ failure to produce any proof went viral.

It’s not the first time Comer’s resorted to calling Moskowitz names. During a committee hearing clash earlier this month, Comer told his Democratic colleague “you look like a Smurf.”

