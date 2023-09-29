The first of Trump's Georgia co-defendants takes plea deal

The News

One of Donald Trump’s co-defendants in the sweeping Georgia racketeering case has entered into a plea deal.

Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, pleaded guilty to five counts of conspiracy to commit election interference on Friday.

He is the first of the 19 defendants charged in the Fulton County election interference case to plead guilty.

As part of his plea deal, Hall will serve five years of probation, pay a $5,000 fine, and do 200 hours of community service. He also agreed to write an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia and to “testify truthfully” at future court proceedings in the case.

Hall is one of several people charged in relation to the breach of election equipment in rural Coffee County, Georgia. The indictment alleged that Hall, along with several Trump allies and local elections officials, had an Atlanta-based tech firm steal data, including ballot images and software.

Hall, who was was originally charged with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and several other counts, was seen on security footage entering the Coffee County Board of Elections building with the group in early 2021.

His plea comes just weeks before the trial of former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell is scheduled to start. Powell was also charged over the Coffee County breach, and was accused of coordinating with the tech firm to breach the data as part of a larger scheme to overturn the election results.