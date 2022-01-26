First Trust Launches Gaming, Streaming ETF

First Trust’s newest ETF aims to capture the global gaming and streaming industry in a passive strategy.

The First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF (BNGE) debuted on the NYSE Arca Wednesday with an expense ratio of 0.70%.

BNGE follows an index from S-Network tracking global companies that have at least $100 million in market capitalization and $3 million in average daily trading volume in the prior three months, among other liquidity targets.

The index follows companies engaged in user-generated streaming services, video games and the e-sports industry, or derives revenues from producing technology in support of those industries. It rebalances quarterly.

BNGE enters a thematic ETF segment already mired in competition. The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is the largest fund targeting e-sports, with $547 million in assets. This fund is followed by the Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR), the Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NERD) and the Roundhill Streaming Services and Technology ETF (SUBZ), which round out the category with under $100 million in assets.

Contact Dan Mika at dan.mika@etf.com, and follow him on Twitter

Recommended Stories





Permalink | © Copyright 2022 ETF.com. All rights reserved