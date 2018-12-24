Should First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market? You should consider the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/19/2011.

The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $300.83 M, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Growth

With more potential comes more risk, and small cap companies, with market capitalization below $2 billion, epitomizes this way of thinking.

Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Further, growth stocks have a higher level of volatility associated with them. Compared to value stocks, growth stocks are a safer bet in a strong bull market, but don't perform as strongly in almost all other financial environments.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.70%, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.10%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Healthcare sector--about 28.60% of the portfolio. Industrials and Information Technology round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Crocs, Inc. (CROX) accounts for about 0.97% of total assets, followed by The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) and Alteryx, Inc. (class A) (AYX).

The top 10 holdings account for about 8.1% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

FYC seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth Index before fees and expenses. The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth Index is an enhanced which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Growth Index.

The ETF has lost about -10.90% so far this year and is down about -11.38% in the last one year (as of 12/24/2018). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $37.84 and $53.13.

The ETF has a beta of 1.15 and standard deviation of 17.42% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 262 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FYC is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) and the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) track a similar index. While Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has $6.91 B in assets, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has $7.87 B. VBK has an expense ratio of 0.07% and IWO charges 0.24%.

Bottom-Line

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FT-SC GROWTH AD (FYC): ETF Research Reports



ISHARS-RS 2K GR (IWO): ETF Research Reports



VIPERS-SC GRWTH (VBK): ETF Research Reports



The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.