First of two brothers on trial for murder of Brockton's Gregory Grantsis found not guilty

BROCKTON — A jury found Rula Jones not guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Brockton's Greg Grantsis.

A Plymouth County Superior Court jury delivered the verdict Thursday afternoon. Both Rula Jones, of Brockton, and his brother Shamallah Jones, of Dorchester, were charged with murder. Shamallah Jones' trial is scheduled for January.

“We are disappointed in the verdict, but a jury has spoken," Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said via a spokesperson. "Our thoughts remain with the family of the victim in this case, Gregory Grantsis.”

Greg Grantsis with his 13-year-old daughter Kaylee Grantsis and 10-month-old son Gregory Jr.

The DA's office said that due to the ongoing prosecutions, it would be inappropriate to comment further.

Grantsis' family declined to be interviewed about the verdict, but the victim's sister, Ana, said the family is "devastated."

Gregory Grantsis, 36, was driving with friends the night of Nov. 9, 2021, when, according to family, a car cut him off. A verbal argument ensued. The city's ShotSpotter gunfire detection system registered seven shots about 1:36 a.m. Gregory Grantsis was pronounced dead shortly afterward at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.

The Enterprise has reached out to lawyers on Rula Jones' defense team.

Prosecutors charged Vanessa Jones, mother of Rula and Shamallah, with witness intimidation in connection with the shooting. That case is still underway. Also still working its way through the court system are accessory after the fact and witness intimidation charges against Ashley Itzel Severino, of Boston.

