First of two 'Pineapple Express' atmospheric river storms slams California with rain, snow

An atmospheric river, also known as a "Pineapple Express," continued to slam into California on Thursday, pounding the state with heavy rain and snow and triggering road closures and rockslides. It's the first of two storms forecast to wallop California over the next few days with periods of rain, snow, wind and flooding.

A second atmospheric river, which meteorologists said could be much stronger than the first storm, was expected to barrel into California on Sunday and into Monday.

Impacts from the pair of storms include travel troubles, mudslides, power issues, coastal erosion and property damage.

Southern California faces heavy rain, flash flooding

The first storm hit the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and moved south on Thursday, arriving in Los Angeles just in time to snarl the morning commute.

The river of rain “will be taking aim at mostly Southern California” on Thursday, National Weather Service forecaster Bob Oravec said.

The heavy rain was forecast to create mainly localized areas of flash flooding, with urban areas, roads, small streams, and burn scars the most vulnerable, the weather service warned.

The storm – which some forecasters likened to "a giant firehose" – was expected to move south through California Thursday night before shifting inland over the Southwest from Friday to Saturday, AccuWeather said.

Workers with Ventura County Public Works clear debris in Camarillo, Calif., as rain fell across the region on Thursday.

What is the Pineapple Express?

This storm is being referred to as a Pineapple Express, the most well-known nickname for an atmospheric river, which occurs when the source of the moisture is near Hawaii. When a Pineapple Express hits land in the western United States and Canada, it can cause heavy rain and snow. In California, it can cause several inches of rain in a day.

Photos from the storm: See how the rain is affecting Ventura County Thursday

Up to 4 feet of snow for the mountains

Winter storm warnings are in effect for the mountains of southern California as well as much of the Sierra Nevada.

Sierra Nevada snow levels are expected to lower throughout the day on Thursday and into Friday. According to AccuWeather, motorists are likely to see difficult travel over Donner Pass, California, as snow continues through Thursday night before tapering to snow showers on Friday.

"A general 1-2 feet of snow will fall on the intermediate elevations and most passes of the Sierra Nevada, with 2-4 feet likely at some of the resorts and most ridges and peaks into Friday," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

'Stronger' storm on the way

The second storm in the series has the potential to be much stronger, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. According to Weather.com, the storm has the potential to bring flooding rain, landslides and rockslides as well as mountain snow and strong winds.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Day Pydynowski said, "The second storm originated from near Hawaii and is likely to have a true plume of tropical moisture associated with it."

In addition, due to the cumulative impacts from the two storms, travel and flooding problems from the second storm may be more extensive and much worse than those from the first storm, AccuWeather warned.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2 'pineapple express' storms in forecast for California: Updates