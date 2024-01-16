First two promised Leopard 2 tanks from Denmark and the Netherlands ready for Ukraine

The first two of the 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks for Ukraine, which are being jointly procured by Denmark and the Netherlands, have undergone major repairs and are ready for shipping.

Source: Dutch Ministry of Defence on 16 January, European Pravda reports

Two Leopard 2A4 tanks have been overhauled at the facilities of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall and will be sent to Poland to train Ukrainian servicemen. The remaining 12 Leopard 2A4s will be repaired "in the coming months", the report said.

Quote: "According to the current schedule, the tanks, along with spare parts and ammunition, will be delivered to Ukraine this summer," the Dutch Ministry of Defence added.

The Netherlands and Denmark are members of the International Tank Coalition, which supplies Ukraine with battle tanks. In April 2023, the countries declared their intention to purchase 14 Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine.

In addition, these two countries, together with Germany, had previously stated their intention to provide Kyiv with 100 Leopard 1 tanks. The first ones arrived in Ukraine last autumn.

