First U.S. Senate hearing in Flagstaff for 30 years yields positive news on flood control

FLAGSTAFF — Sen. Mark Kelly took over Flagstaff City Council chambers on Thursday morning for the first U.S. Senate field hearing in the city in more than 30 years.

The hearing was designed to provide testimony about local flood control and water conservation challenges, as well as ongoing projects that aim to address some of those issues.

"To be able to have folks come out and testify at a Senate hearing … to do it here in Arizona is important so the public can come in, they can listen to this, they know we're here," said Kelly, who chairs the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee's subpanel focusing on transportation and infrastructure, which funding for the projects run through.

"You go to the United States Senate with a whole list of things you want to work on and the top of the list is helping people in your state," he said.

Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett, Navajo County Supervisor Alberto Peshlakai and Chairman Peter Yucupicio of southeast Arizona's Pascua Yaqui Tribe testified about the unique water conservation and flooding challenges each of their communities experience on a near-yearly basis, especially during monsoon season.

Col. Andrew Baker with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also testified about the current progress of some of the main projects they have underway in Arizona to address these issues.

Flood control in Flagstaff

The Rio de Flag flood control project is in its final stages, with three major components of the project already built. Those include a large detention basin on the Clay Wash reach, a bridge structure in the upper reach, and a large culvert under Butler Avenue, Daggett said.

The city is still working with local landowners, one of the largest being the BNSF railway, to acquire the real estate needed to complete the project. Daggett said the goal is to have shovels in the ground by spring 2025.

"We've been working closely with the Army Corps of Engineers since 2001 on the Rio de Flag flood control project and we continue to push to complete what will be the most transformational infrastructure project in the city's history," Daggett testified.

"When this project is completed, it will have a transformational effect on our town. First, it will remove over half of our residents and over 1,500 structures from the floodplain, including Northern Arizona University and, yes, City Hall, where we are sitting right now," she said.

Once completed, homeowners and businesses will be able to undergo construction and renovations that were previously impossible because of their location in a floodplain. Daggett said the project will also eliminate costly flood insurance requirements and make way for more than $1 billion in economic development.

"In short, this project will transform this great city," she said.

Reconstructing the Winslow Levee

Not far to the east, Winslow and parts of the Navajo Nation have also spent more than a decade trying to fix their own floodplain issues.

After the Winslow Levee along the Little Colorado River was federally decertified in 2008, more than half of the town's residents and businesses now reside in a floodplain. Peshlakai said that's cost them approximately $15 million spent on flood insurance premiums. It's caused property values to plummet and stymied economic growth in the area for nearly 20 years, he said.

Projects to watch in 2024: Transit center, wind farm among Flagstaff's biggest developments

The benefits of this project will extend beyond Winslow city limits, particularly for the Navajo Nation's Birdsprings chapter in Leupp that Peshlakai noted has been historically affected by the flood events that often make the roads heading into Winslow impassible.

"With the rehabilitated levee system and flood reduction benefits that go with it, tribal residents will have a more dependable access to health services, emergency services, groceries, and other necessities," he said.

After allocating $65 million in federal funds for the project in 2022, the Army Corps of Engineers has begun the pre-construction engineering design phase, Baker said. The corps will soon conduct various technical surveys and models of the area, bringing them one step closer to beginning construction.

The federal agency wants to start construction by 2027. Baker estimated it will take around four years from when the corps awards the contract to complete the project.

"Completion of the Winslow levee project is key to unlocking economic growth in northeastern Arizona," Peshlakai said.

Federal dollars at work

Kelly largely credited the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill for providing federal funding that made long, sought-after projects like these possible. He said it's an example of "how it's supposed to work," with Democrats and Republicans coming together to solve real problems for their communities.

"When we get this Rio de Flag project done, I think it's going to be an economic boon you're going to see here in Flagstaff," Kelly said, noting that this project has been one of his highest priorities since he first began campaigning in 2019.

During the hearing, Kelly also announced his new Drought Resilient Infrastructure Act, which he intends to introduce in the Senate within the next two weeks. The legislation is another way to help smaller rural communities begin work on similar projects in their areas. The bill would create new programs and give new authorities to the Army Corps specifically to respond to drought conditions, he said.

"We get the opportunity to do something big that really effects people's lives," Kelly said. "It's a big win, and that doesn't always happen."

To make it to President Joe Biden's desk this year, Kelly's bill would have to clear his chamber and a disjointed U.S. House during a period where legislating often grinds to a halt as lawmakers focus on upcoming elections.

Reach the reporter at LLatch@gannett.com.

The Republic’s coverage of northern Arizona is funded, in part, with a grant from Report for America. To support regional Arizona news coverage like this, make a tax-deductible donation at supportjournalism.azcentral.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sen. Mark Kelly talks flood control at Senate hearing in Flagstaff