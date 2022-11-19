First Ukrainian passenger train rolls into newly freed Kherson

2
Stefaniia Bern and Joseph Campbell
·2 min read

By Stefaniia Bern and Joseph Campbell

KYIV/KHERSON (Reuters) - Jubilant Ukrainians rolled into Kherson by train on Saturday for the first time in more than eight months as residents of the newly liberated southern city greeted them on the platform with flowers and national flags.

"I can't even put my feelings into words," said Hryhorii Vyrtosa, a 67-year-old construction worker, shortly after stepping off the overnight route from the capital, Kyiv.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson from Russian occupation on Nov. 11 in what amounted to another major battlefield setback for Moscow. It had been the only regional capital captured by Russian forces since the Feb. 24 invasion.

Saturday's journey marked the first time Vyrtosa, a native of Kherson region with Moldovan roots, was able to return after escaping the Russian-occupied city of Skadovsk in April.

Upon arriving, a beaming Vyrtosa fulfilled his pledge to shout "Glory to Ukraine" upon arrival. He then tightly hugged his son, who he had not seen in eight months.

Hundreds of residents of the city, which is currently without electricity, running water or central heating, cheered as they welcomed the train.

"It's a symbol of freedom. It's happiness," said Maria Matsenko, 66, who was holding a Ukrainian flag while waiting on the platform with her friend.

The train, which was brightly painted by various Ukrainian artists and featured slogans such as "People of Steel", departed Kyiv late on Friday following a celebratory event at the main railway station.

The event included a performance by Ukrainian rock singer Oleh Skrypka, with passengers in the crowd, including Ukrainian soldiers, singing along.

Tickets to Kherson first went on sale weeks before its liberation as part of a "Train to Victory" initiative between Ukrainian Railways and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's United24 fundraising initiative.

The southeastern city of Mariupol, which was heavily damaged earlier this year and is still occupied by Russian forces, is among the other destinations.

(Reporting by Stefaniia Bern and Joseph Campbell; Writing by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Helen Popper)

    Ukraine's partners should have Ukraine's victory as their goal, not premature peace talks with Russia, which in reality is not committed to the peace process. Only Ukraine's victory will result in a sustainable and just peace in Europe.

    Andriy Yermak also said a military campaign for Crimea will happen, but wouldn’t say when.

    A week since the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson was liberated, residents can't escape reminders of the terrifying eight months they spent under Russian occupation. Russian forces entered Kherson in the early days of the war from nearby Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014, and quickly took over the city.

    The federal courts aren't buying President Biden's plan to unilaterally spend $400 billion in taxpayers' money on student loan forgiveness.

    YAHIDNE, Ukraine — The elementary school's former custodian carefully turned the key to the green door leading to the basement and walked down the stairs, shining a flashlight. Eventually, he paused the beam on a calendar scrawled on the cement wall and on the list of names alongside it. It is how the people imprisoned there by Russian occupiers kept a record of who died and when. "People were dying, people couldn't take it," said the former custodian, Ivan Petrovich Polhui. "There was not enoug

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday the deadly missile explosion in Poland this week is a consequence of Russian President Vladimir Putin's “war of choice” against Ukraine, and said international stability and prosperity are at stake in the conflict. Austin made the remarks at the annual Halifax International Security Forum which attracts defense and security officials from Western democracies. “The tragic and troubling explosion in Poland this week reminded the whole world of the recklessness of Putin’s war of choice,” Austin said.

    The retreat of Russian troops from Kherson became a painful event for the Russian elites: it became clear that "the real war has been lost". Source: Meduza, the Russian Latvia-based media outlet, citing sources close to the administration of the President of Russia and the government of the Russian Federation, who spoke on condition of anonymity Details: Meduza's source states that the retreat from Kherson became "a very painful event" for the Russian elites.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has sought a 'short truce' following several battlefield defeats but warned 'respite' would help them 'regain strength.'

    The Ukrainian Armed Forces could be back in Crimea by the end of December and the war with Russia could end by the spring, Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Volodymyr Havrylov said in an interview with UK broadcaster Sky News on Nov. 19.

    STORY: Austin's remarks, delivered at a security forum in Canada, were some of his most powerful to date on Russia's nearly nine-month-old invasion. He warned of the risks of global nuclear proliferation."Putin's fellow autocrats are watching. And they could well conclude that getting nuclear weapons would give them a hunting license of their own. And that could drive a dangerous spiral of nuclear proliferation," Austin said.

    STORY: Protesters could be heard shouting "Fuladshahr is under fire", and one demonstrator was seen setting a street sign alight. Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video from the design of the roundabout, road layout and sign seen in the videos which matched satellite imagery of the area. Reuters was not able to independently confirm the date the videos were filmed, though activist network 1500Tasvir said the incident occurred on Thursday. Nationwide protests have gripped Iran. They were ignited by the Sept. 16 death of young Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, whom morality police had arrested for allegedly flouting the Islamic dress code.

    Top commander charged with securing Kharkiv details how region was secured with volunteer fighting force, most of whom had no soldier experience before Russia invaded.

    The Catholic hymn, "Te Deum" -- which says, "You, God, we praise" -- has been used for centuries in Catholic worship for thanksgiving.

    A split appeared to be opening this week among Ukraine's supporters over whether its government should sit down for peace talks with Russia.

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudCOP27 Edges Toward Deal After Progress on Climate PaymentsTwitter Staff Wipeout Under Musk Spurs Fear Site Will DecayMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskThe rise of trade barriers against China and other countries over the past year could cost the global economy $1.4 trillion, on top of the severe damage being

    Nineteen state champions will be crowned in volleyball, soccer and field hockey this weekend.

    Philadelphia is one of six stops on Obama's book tour.

    Brazil's incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements. The United Nations last month discussed sending a strike force to Haiti to reopen a fuel terminal that had been blockaded by gangs. "Any Brazilian participation would be difficult, overall in a multinational force," said Celso Amorim, a foreign policy advisor to President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who takes office on Jan. 1.

    Pope Francis went back to his roots on Saturday, visiting the northern area of Italy his ancestors left for Argentina and dropping in on an older cousin to celebrate her 90th birthday. Francis' father Mario Bergoglio and fraternal grandparents left the then-poor area in 1929 to seek a better life in Argentina. There, his father met and married the future pope's mother, Regina Maria Sivori, also of Italian immigrant stock.

    Tsk, tsk, New York’s finest.