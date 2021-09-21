In first UN address as president, Joe Biden faces skeptical and disgruntled allies

PIVOTING FROM AFGHANISTAN: As President Joe Biden takes center stage at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York this morning, his “America is back” slogan is wearing thin with some U.S. allies — in particular with France, which has accused Washington of a “breach of trust” in undercutting Paris in a surprise submarine deal with Australia.

White House officials say in his first speech to the world body as president, Biden is hoping to move beyond the chaotic U.S. exit from Afghanistan and reach out to allies to tackle other problems, including the global pandemic and climate change.

“The speech will center on the proposition that we are closing the chapter on 20 years of war and opening a chapter of intensive diplomacy by rallying allies and partners and institutions to deal with the major challenges of our time,” a senior administration official told reporters on a conference call yesterday.

“The president will essentially drive home the message that ending the war in Afghanistan closed a chapter focused on war and opens a chapter focused on purposeful, effective, intensive American diplomacy defined by working with allies and partners to solve problems that can't be solved by military force,” the official said.

NO NEW COLD WAR: Biden’s first stop upon arriving in New York was a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who, in an interview over the weekend, warned that the U.S. and China were headed for a dangerous new Cold War unless they repair their “totally dysfunctional” relationship.

In his speech, Biden “will make absolutely clear that he is not looking to pursue a future, a new Cold War with any country in the world,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “The president's view and this administration's view is that our relationship with China is one not of conflict, but of competition, and so we wouldn't agree with the characterization of the relationship.”

Psaki pointed to a White House readout of a 90-minute phone call Biden had with Chinese President Xi Jinping two weeks ago. “It was a conversation that was candid, but it was certainly not elevated,” she said. “We recognize that China is a country that, while we may take issue with some means they engage in the world, we also have areas we will want to continue to work together.”

Xi is scheduled to address the assembly in a video address later this week.

FENCE MENDING WITH FRANCE: The White House is working to arrange a call between Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, who is still smarting over the surprise announcement that the U.S. and U.K. would be helping Australia build a new fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, a deal that effectively scuttled the $66 billion contract Australia had to buy French-made diesel-powered subs.

“We're still working on the scheduling of it with President Macron in the coming days,” said Psaki. “And what I expect the president will do on that call is reaffirm our commitment to working with one of our oldest and closest partners on a range of challenges that the global community is facing.”

France appears in no mood to make nice just yet, with Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian accusing the Biden administration of the kind of high-handed treatment they had come to expect from President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy.

“The unilateralism, the unpredictability, the lack of consultation between allies that we have seen displayed in the decision taken by Australia and the United States is the persistence of reflexes from an era that we hoped was over,” Le Drian said yesterday.

Le Drian is in New York but has no plans to meet with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Macron skipped the U.N. session, the first in-person assembly in two years, because of the pandemic.

HAPPENING TODAY: President Joe Biden’s U.N. address is scheduled for 10 a.m. At 12 noon, Biden meets with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in New York before heading back to Washington, where he meets with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 4:45 p.m.

THREE-STAR REVIEW: The Pentagon has released more details on the after-action review of the flawed Aug. 29 drone strike in Kabul that killed an innocent Afghan aid worker and nine members of his family, including seven children.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has directed Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall to assign a senior military officer, three-stars or higher, to conduct a thorough review of the investigation conducted by the U.S. Central Command, which resulted in what top commander Gen. Frank McKenzie called “a tragic mistake.”

“The secretary's asked for the secretary of the Air Force to nominate somebody for that and then to have that review done within 45 days,” said spokesman John Kirby at a Pentagon briefing. “Part of that review will be to examine the investigation itself, the thoroughness of the investigation, to study the degree to which any policies, procedures, or targeting mechanisms may need to be altered going forward, if any, and of course to then take a look at what levels of accountability might be appropriate, and if so, at what level.”

Kirby did not rule out McKenzie, a four-star general, being held accountable. “If the reviewing officer believes that there should be a level of accountability at someone at a higher rank than he or she, the reviewing officer needs to make a note of that to the secretary of the Air Force and to the secretary of defense,” he said.

COMING TO AMERICA? The U.S. is working to pay reparations to surviving members of the family of Zamarai Ahmadi, who was working for the U.S.-based Nutrition and Education International and was the sole breadwinner for his family.

But in addition to compensation from the U.S. government, family members have indicated they want help to leave Afghanistan and resettle somewhere safe, possibly in the United States.

“I believe the secretary of defense would absolutely support — if the family wanted to leave Afghanistan and come to the United States, I believe he would support that, assuming that, you know, all of the proper legal hoops were worked through,” Kirby said. “I don't want to get ahead of a process or a decision that hasn't been made yet, but I think he would absolutely consider that.”

SYRIA STRIKE: In a statement, U.S. Central Command said it killed a senior al Qaeda leader yesterday in Syria.

"U.S. forces conducted a kinetic counterterrorism strike near Idlib, Syria, today, on a senior al Qaeda leader. Initial indications are that we struck the individual we were aiming for, and there are no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike,” said Navy Lt. Josie Lynne Lenny, a CENTCOM spokesperson.

CHANGE OF COMMAND: Later this week, French Gen. Philippe Lavigne will take over as the new Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, relieving French Gen. Andre Lanata as Supreme Allied Commander Transformation at a change of command ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia.

Lavigne is a former fighter pilot and French Air Force chief of staff. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is scheduled to preside over the Thursday ceremony.

CSIS NATO REPORT: The Center for Strategic and International Studies is out with a new report, “Strengthening European Deterrence and Defense: NATO, Not European Defense Autonomy, is the Answer,” which argues that “NATO needs to be fixed rather than broken.”

“The time has come for the U.S. and its NATO allies to take a truly serious look at how they are shaping the future defense of Europe, the Atlantic, and the Mediterranean,” write authors Anthony Cordesman and Grace Hwang.

“The U.S. focus on the Chinese threat, the way the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan, the lack of full U.S. consultation with its NATO partners, the collapse of the Afghan government and its forces, and the casual way in which the U.S. engaged Australia and the U.K. in a closer alliance by substituting U.S. nuclear submarines for French conventional submarines have all raised a whole new series of European doubts about relying on the U.S. as a strategic partner,” they write.

“At the same time, Europe needs to both be far more realistic about its strategic dependence on U.S. forces and do far more to improve its own military capabilities. It needs to focus on nation-by-nation force improvements rather than burden sharing and arbitrary spending levels, and it must recognize there is no credible European alternative to NATO and an Atlantic alliance.”

MARKING 10 YEARS SINCE THE END OF ‘DA/DT’: Yesterday was the tenth anniversary of the repeal of the 1993 “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” compromise that allowed gay military personnel to serve only so long as they kept their sexual orientation secret.

“The repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” reminds us that when we strive for greater inclusivity, we help strengthen our nation’s defenses,” said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a statement marking the occasion. “By insisting on standards of merit and allowing to serve in uniform all those who are qualified, we avail ourselves of more talent, better leaders and innovative solutions to the security challenges we face around the world.”

Austin also urged any who received a “less than honorable discharge” based solely on sexual orientation or gender identity to appeal to their military department to have their record corrected. That could make them eligible for full veterans benefits under new guidance issued on Monday.

“VA adjudicators shall find that all discharged service members whose separation was due to sexual orientation, gender identity or HIV status are considered ‘Veterans’ who may be eligible for VA benefits, like VR&E, home loan guaranty, compensation & pension, health care, homeless program and/or burial benefits, so long as the record does not implicate a statutory or regulatory bar to benefits,” the Department of Veterans Affairs said on its website.

“The unilateralism, the unpredictability, the lack of consultation between allies that we have seen displayed in the decision taken by Australia and the United States is the persistence of reflexes from an era that we hoped was over.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

