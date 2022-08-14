First UN ship to carry Ukraine grain for Africa prepares to leave

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oleksandr Kubrakov
    Ukrainian politician

The first UN-chartered vessel set to transport grain from Ukraine under a deal to relieve a global food crisis was loaded with 23,000 tonnes of wheat on Sunday and is ready to depart, Kyiv announced.

The MV Brave Commander will "head to Africa" and "Ethiopia will be the last country where the 23,000-tonne cargo of wheat will be delivered", Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said at the Black Sea port of Pivdennyi in Yuzhne city to oversee the ship's loading.

"I hope that other ships chartered by the (UN's) World Food Programme will come to our ports. I hope there will soon be two, three more ships," Kubrakov added.

The minister later said on Twitter that the ship was fully loaded and ready to leave but did not say when it would depart.

The MV Brave Commander docked at the Pivdennyi port, close to Odessa, on Friday. According to the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry, it will leave for Djibouti from where the grain will then be sent to Ethiopia.

It will be the first shipment of food aid since Kyiv and Moscow agreed a deal brokered by the UN and Turkey last month to unblock Black Sea grain deliveries after Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

The agreement lifted a Russian blockade of Ukraine's ports and established safe corridors through the naval mines laid by Kyiv.

"We are definitely planning other ships to leave the ports of Ukraine, to help people around the world... This should just be the first of many humanitarian ships to leave the ports," Marianne Ward, WFP deputy country director in Ukraine, told journalists.

The first commercial ship carrying grain left on August 1 and in total, 16 vessels have departed from Ukraine since the July deal, according to Kyiv.

But no UN vessel carrying humanitarian food assistance has set sail.

Ukraine and Russia are two of the world's biggest grain exporters.

The WFP says a record 345 million people in 82 countries face acute food insecurity and up to 50 million people in 45 countries are on the brink of famine and risk being tipped over the edge without humanitarian support.

str-tbm/raz/imm

Recommended Stories

  • Police arrest man who allegedly fired gun in downtown Concord

    Police arrest man who allegedly fired gun in downtown Concord

  • Attack on Kharkiv region: rocket hits area near apartment building, damaging 15 cars

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 14 AUGUST 2022, 13:37 The police have opened criminal proceedings with regard to an attack on the urban-type settlement of Slobozhanske in the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region.

  • Temporary housing set up near Kyiv with assistance from Poland

    Ukrainian citizens who lost their homes due to the Russian war of aggression, will now be able to use temporary modular housing facility in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine’s Regional Development Ministry said in a message on its website on Aug. 13.

  • Ukraine war diverts attention from hunger, pope says in Somalia appeal

    Pope Francis said on Sunday that the war in Ukraine had distracted attention from the problem of world hunger and called for urgent food aid to stave off looming famine in Somalia. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said this month that it could officially declare famine in eight regions of Somalia next month if livestock continue to die, key commodity prices rise further and humanitarian assistance fails to reach the most vulnerable. Francis told pilgrims and tourists in the square that he wanted to draw attention "to the grave humanitarian crisis that has hit Somalia and some areas of bordering countries".

  • Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall Finalize Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage: Reports

    Attorneys for the former couple confirmed to multiple outlets that they had reached an agreement in court Thursday and remain "good friends."

  • Latvian president calls for revoking visas, residence permits for Russians supporting war

    Russian citizens who support their country’s aggression should have their visas and residence permits revoked, Latvian news agency Delfi quoted President Egils Levits as saying on Aug. 13.

  • Oil shipments from Russia resume to Czechia

    Oil shipments from Russia through a critical pipeline to Czechia resumed Friday after more than a week, the Czech pipeline operator Mero said. Czechia became the last central European country after Slovakia and Hungary to receive deliveries from the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline after a problem over payments for transit was resolved. Russian state pipeline operator Transneft said Tuesday it halted shipments through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through Ukraine to Czechia, Slovakia and Hungary.

  • Penn State adds three-star Iowa quarterback to 2023 recruiting class

    Smolik was previously committed to Tulane.

  • 15 people and eight vehicles caught in a Colorado mudslide

    Four of the vehicles were able to safely turn around and drive back down the mountain.

  • The 10 best sunless tanners for a golden glow that lasts past summer — starting at $9

    From sprays to mousses, these self tanners have an army of fans.

  • U.S. allows Delta to temporarily cut some New York, Washington flights

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines can temporarily cut some flights at New York's LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday. The FAA said as a condition of approval that Delta "should offer customers a refund or rebook them on Delta or another carrier as needed for canceled flights at the three airports." Delta had asked the FAA to waive minimum slot requirements at the congested airports because of issues including New York airport construction, significant crew sick time, severe weather and air traffic control delays and cancellations.

  • Peruvian driver flees and sets bus on fire to avoid fine

    STORY: The chase took place when the national police and the Lima and Callao Urban Transport Authority caught the driver providing unlicensed public transport service.To avoid the ticket, the bus – with passengers on board – tried to speed away and almost ran over transportation authorities and police.When the driver was finally pulled over, he set the bus on fire as it was towed to be taken to a pound.No injuries were reported.

  • Since 2020, a dozen people have died in collisions at these Missouri railroad crossings

    The locations have been on long lists of public crossings that need safety improvements such as gates, lights or bells.

  • Rail travellers warned of disruption today as train drivers strike over pay

    Aslef members at nine companies walk out for 24 hours, with large parts of the country having no trains

  • Driver in custody following crash where multiple vehicles, a person, and a house were struck

    Chelsea police took a person into custody following a multi-vehicle crash that also saw a pedestrian and house struck, Friday night.

  • Jet Lands Dangerously Close to 'Planespotters' at Greek Airport

    A Wizz Air plane was captured landing eye-poppingly close to a crowd of spectators standing along a beach near Greece’s quirky Skiathos Airport on August 5, viral video shows.Footage filmed by pilot Demetrios Gregoriou shows the spectacular moment when the large aircraft, flying in from Naples, spooked tourists watching the low landing steps from the runway.In one moment, the aircraft is seen flying a few feet from a photographer’s head seconds before it lands.According to reports, the runway at Skiathos Airport is just 1,628 meters long, meaning pilots need to approach the landing much lower than at other airports. According to Euronews, the airport attracts planespotters “hoping to get closeup pictures of aircraft as they approach over the beach. It has become a go-to destination for those looking to get as close as possible to these jets as they land.” Credit: Demetrios Gregoriou via Storyful

  • Watch out! Dangerously close jet approaches plane spotters

    A clear sunny day became frightful for spectators as an airplane made a shockingly close landing in Greece last week. Pilot Demetrios Gregoriou captured the stunning footage as a Wizz Air plane made its final descent into Skiathos Airport over a crowd of plane spotters on Friday, Aug. 5. As the Airbus A321-200NX approached the eastern portion of the Greek island of Skiathos, plane spotters could be seen taking photos of the aircraft as it landed with one photographer even ducking as the plane fl