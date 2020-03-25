At first, I was unsure if lockdowns are a good idea. But now I'm convinced we'll come through for the better.

Business Insider

The coronavirus pandemic can be confusing and concerns about the impact on the economy are valid.

But the lockdown measures currently in force are the right call to control the coronavirus.

Mathias Döpfner is CEO of Axel Springer SE, the parent company of Insider Inc.

This is an opinion column. The thoughts expressed are those of the author.

I have wanted to write for days but have hesitated. Because I have doubts. And because I'm not sure what's right. Because, as a person with asthma, I would be regarded as a so-called 'risk patient'. And because I carry the responsibility for 16,500 employees. And for whatever reactions this text elicits.

I have been listening keenly to what the virologists and epidemiologists have to say. Governments are following their recommendations. I find this unrestricted power too void of alternatives, because the experts do not have the mandate of the electorate.

And despite this, they indirectly decide what measures the government orders. Anyone who can count to three knows that the world economy and our society could not survive a standstill like this for even a few months.

In the past weeks, my opinion has been wavering. Sometimes I fall asleep, angry. Angry at my fear of the virus, because I can't tell how dangerous it really is

The coronavirus mainly affects older people and people with an existing condition. Does that not mean measures should apply to people in those risk groups in particular? While everyone else goes about their life and their business as usual?

If we take a closer look, we actually know very little about the virus. Evidence suggests that a large number of cases are going undetected. How high is this figure in Europe, where far fewer tests are being carried out than in other parts of the world? And what does a statistic say about mortality?

I get annoyed when politicians try to outdo one another in their competition to see who can pass the strictest measures. Who is the fastest to pass emergency legislation. Behind closed doors, some of them speak in a different tone, feeling they can't speak openly in the current atmosphere. This worries me, as people don't seem to think about the consequences. I am worried that our open and liberal society could be damaged by good intentions.

I am angry that respected people see China as a role model in this crisis.

Despite the fact that China is a dictatorship, a country that persecutes people simply for having a different opinion. That controls its population using a social scoring system. But it managed the coronavirus situation really well, more and more people are saying. All the while forgetting that journalists who researched the truth were thrown out of the country. Forgetting that we cannot trust China's information policies. Refusing to accept that the Chinese government might well be lying to us.

Is this what our future will look like? Should China become our role model, just because it mastered this crisis using totalitarian means? My fear is that we are committing democratic suicide because we are afraid of death.

That's how I fall asleep at night.

And then I wake up. More than 450,00 cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide. 20% of the patients checked into US hospitals are between 20 and 44 years of age. And then there are the pictures from Bergamo. Trucks carrying corpses. Mass graves. Weeping doctors and nurses who are no longer able to provide the right care to the dying. The 70-year-old doctor refusing treatment, because he has had to turn away so many patients who are the same age as he. That's what I wake up to.

And after all these thoughts and although I worry that the consequences of the virus could be worse than the virus itself (recession, mass unemployment, people losing their property, perhaps worse), I ultimately believe that the measures are right. The more determined we are, the better.

Shutdown. Pause. Mute. Minimal contact. Peace and quiet. Nothing. For a short time, a few weeks. We can manage that. But we need an end in sight.

It is a radical approach for a short period. We slow down the spread of the virus in order to gain time. Time to prepare. A standstill like this cannot be withstood by society, economically or politically for too long. The notion that we can just press the pause button until the virus goes away is naïve and dangerous.