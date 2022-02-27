First US Bancshares' (NASDAQ:FUSB) Dividend Will Be US$0.03

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.03 per share on the 1st of April. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.1%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

First US Bancshares' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, First US Bancshares' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 29.4% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 14%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

First US Bancshares Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

First US Bancshares' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The dividend has gone from US$0.04 in 2014 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.12. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. First US Bancshares has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see First US Bancshares has been growing its earnings per share at 29% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

First US Bancshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for First US Bancshares that investors should take into consideration. Is First US Bancshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

