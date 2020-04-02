The first US coronavirus patients are being treated with convalescent plasma therapy. Will it work? Not even the doctors know.

In New York and Houston, pints of straw-colored convalescent plasma have dripped into the veins of five U.S. coronavirus patients. Hundreds more there and across the nation are set to follow.

Whether the plasma, derived from the blood of people who have recovered from COVID-19, will help them fight off the devastating disease caused by the new coronavirus that has so far killed more than 5,100 Americans is still unknown. But, in less than three weeks, the effort to find out has gone from an idea to a worldwide program entirely self-organized by medical researchers.

Like so much about the desperate efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s seat-of-the-pants medicine. Doctors don’t know if it will work but are hoping to find out in weeks, not the years it typically takes for studies to yield answers.

“Our treatments began on Saturday,” said Ania Wajnberg, an internist at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City who is directing its Serum Antibody program.

It was only four days before that, March 24, that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration began allowing researchers to request emergency authorization to test whether the plasma will help.

Plasma is the almost clear liquid that remains after red and white blood cells and platelets are removed from blood. It contains antibodies that can fight disease.

“The Chinese paper came out days ago, but days are feeling like years to me right now,” Wajnberg said, referring to a paper published March 27 in the Journal of the American Medical Association that described a test of convalescent plasma on five critically ill patients in Shenzhen, China.

For Wajnberg and thousands of other doctors worldwide “nothing feels fast enough.”

A lab worker inside the laboratory of Florian Krammer, a microbiologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai who developed and validated one of the first COVID antibody tests in the United States. The test is being used on fully recovered COVID 19 patients to determine if they produced a high amount of antibodies. If so, they could potentially donate their antibody-rich plasma to be given to others with severe disease to help them mount an immune response. More

Methodist Hospital in Houston began recruiting plasma donors on Friday and gave the first plasma transfusions to a COVID-19 patient the following day.

It’s a gamble of time, energy and money, said William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious disease at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee.

Convalescent plasma therapy has a mixed history of success. It's also time-consuming, expensive and difficult to deploy on a large scale. Even so, he’s all in favor of it.

“Any port in a storm — and we’ve got one heck of a storm out there,” he said.

National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project seeks donations

The project, dubbed the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project, already has posted a protocol for clinical trials on its website.

"The world is downloading it," said Arturo Casadevall, one of the project's organizers and chairman of molecular microbiology and immunology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The plasma is being collected from patients who have recovered from COVID-19. Each donates a pint of blood. The red and white blood cells are separated out and put back into the donor’s bloodstream while the blood plasma, rich with virus-fighting antibodies, is kept aside.

The donor and the patient must be from compatible blood types and the plasma is tested for multiple diseases including COVID-19, HIV and hepatitis to ensure it can’t transfer other diseases.