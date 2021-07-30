First US evacuation flight brings 200 Afghans to new home

ELLEN KNICKMEYER, LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first flight evacuating Afghan interpreters and others who worked alongside Americans in Afghanistan landed early Friday at Washington Dulles International Airport, according to an internal U.S. government document and a commercial flight tracking service.

An airliner carrying the 221 Afghans, including 57 children and 15 babies, according to the internal document obtained by The Associated Press, touched down at Washington Dulles International Airport in the early morning hours, according to tracking of the flight by FlightAware.

The evacuation flights, resettling former translators and others who fear retaliation from Afghanistan’s Taliban for having worked with American servicemembers and civilians, are highlighting American uncertainty about how Afghanistan’s government and military will fare after the last U.S. combat forces leave that country in coming weeks.

Family members are accompanying the interpreters and others on the flights out.

They were expected to stay at Fort Lee, Virginia for several days, U.S. officials said earlier this month.

Subsequent flights are due to bring more of the applicants who are farthest along in the process of getting visas, having already won approval and cleared security screening.

—-

Knickmeyer reported from Oklahoma City.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK ex-military chiefs urge more help for Afghan interpreters

    Dozens of former military commanders are calling on the U.K. government to relocate more of the Afghans who worked with British troops over the last 20 years, arguing that they are likely to be murdered by the Taliban as foreign forces pull out. Retired Gen. Richard Dannatt, the former chief of the General Staff, and other senior leaders of the campaign in Afghanistan, said the resettlement program for interpreters and other staff needed to act with more “generosity and urgency.” “Too many of our interpreters have unreasonably been rejected,” they said in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson that was published Wednesday.

  • First group of evacuated Afghan interpreters to arrive in US

    The evacuations are part of Operation Allies Refuge as the US military mission in Afghanistan ends.

  • Fukushima laments a recovery without Olympic witnesses

    The bus transporting Olympic officials and media from downtown Fukushima to the suburban Azuma Baseball Stadium features a slickly produced video boasting of the region's recovery from a devastating 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown. It includes images of ruin and reconstruction, recognition of the more than 30,000 people still evacuated from their homes, an elaborate dance number and an anime segment where a scientist helps a cartoon garlic bulb convince an ill-tempered alien that the region’s food is delicious — and free of nuclear contaminants. Such is the difficulty for Japan in telling a story to an audience barred from entering its borders.

  • Israel to offer 3rd COVID booster shot to older citizens

    Israel’s prime minister on Thursday announced that the country would offer a coronavirus booster to people over 60 who have already been vaccinated. The announcement by Naftali Bennett makes Israel, which launched one of the world's most successful vaccination drives earlier this year, the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to its citizens on a wide scale. “I'm announcing this evening the beginning of the campaign to receive the booster vaccine, the third vaccine,” Bennett said in a nationally televised address.

  • Hong Kong protester given 9-year term in 1st security case

    A pro-democracy protester was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison in the closely watched first prosecution under Hong Kong’s national security law as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over the territory. Tong Ying-kit, 24, was convicted of inciting secession and terrorism for driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers at a July 1, 2020, rally. President Xi Jinping's government imposed the security law on the former British colony last year following protests that erupted in mid-2019.

  • Taliban could force 'existential crisis’ in Afghanistan, US watchdog says

    The Taliban's surge in Afghanistan as the United States completes its withdrawal could lead to an "existential crisis," a U.S. oversight report said.

  • Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: The 34 Best Clothing & Fashion Deals to Shop Now

    Caution: These discounts will inspire multiple add-to-carts.

  • The Pursuit Of Love brings more British period romance to TV

    Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31. All times are Eastern.

  • 5 Random Trends I'm Borrowing From Celebs

    Okay, these are good.

  • The Latest: Saudi Arabia will reopen to tourists on Sunday

    Saudi Arabia will reopen its borders to tourists on Sunday for the first time in 18 months after imposing restrictions at the start of the pandemic to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Saudi Arabia is looking to rebrand itself as a unique tourist destination for nature lovers and curious travelers as a way to boost non-oil revenue and create more jobs. Citizens of 49 mostly European countries, as well as the U.S. and China among others, will be allowed to enter the kingdom under the new rules without quarantine if they provide a negative PCR test before travel and have vaccine certificates proving two doses of the Oxford/Astra Zeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or a single dose of the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson.

  • Kim stresses military preparations ahead of US-SKorea drills

    North Korea said Friday that leader Kim Jong Un called for stronger capability to cope with any foreign provocation as he met with military officers ahead of annual drills next month between South Korea and the United States that Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal. Earlier this week, Kim reopened suspended communication channels with rival South Korea, raising hopes of reduced animosities on the Korean Peninsula. The official Korean Central News Agency said Kim held the workshop of military commanders and political officers from July 24-27 to discuss ways to enhance the North’s military strength.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris releases strategy to tackle migration’s root causes

    Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday that efforts to address root causes of migration from three Central American countries won't produce immediate results as she unveiled a broad strategy that expands on principles the Biden administration previously outlined.

  • Assam-Mizoram clash: Why peace is fragile between two India states

    Assam has advised people against travelling to Mizoram days after its police died in cross-border firing.

  • Hailey Baldwin Makes a Case for Pajamas All Day in Elevated Loungewear & Sleek Pumps

    Pajamas make for the perfect daytime attire, too.

  • 'Say Yes to the Dress' consultants find out they're helping a throuple find wedding gowns in a new clip

    "Say Yes to the Dress" is featuring its first-ever throuple on Saturday. Insider has an exclusive clip of the historic episode.

  • Penny Oleksiak's father shares badass story from her childhood

    Penny Oleksiak didn't want any sympathy after narrowly missing the podium in the women's 100m freestyle. It sounds like she had the same attitude as a child.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan Polled People On ‘Trust’ And Received A Blunt Home Truth

    Many Twitter users responded to the Ohio Republican's poll with a single damning word.

  • China warns UK as carrier strike group approaches

    A fleet of British ships is currently sailing through the South China Sea en route to Japan.

  • Donald Trump Has The Most Trump Reaction To Defeat Of His Endorsed Candidate

    “This is not a loss, again, I don’t want to claim it is a loss, this was a win," said the former president, trying to spin the negative into a positive.

  • The Democrats' Kamala Harris problem

    The Democrats' Kamala Harris problem