First US Moon Lander Since Apollo Successfully Launches

The first US moon lander since 1972 successfully launched on Monday, January 8.

The Peregrine One spacecraft could be the first US mission to land on the moon since the end of the the Apollo missions.

The lander is targeted to land February 23, NASA said, at Sinus Viscositatis, a lunar feature on the near side of the moon.

NASA said the mission will “aim to locate water molecules on the moon, measure radiation and gases around the lander, and evaluate the lunar exosphere (the thin layer of gases on the moon’s surface).” Credit: NASA via Storyful