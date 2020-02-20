First US patient has fully recovered from coronavirus in Washington state; nearly 800 still under watch

A Washington state man who was the nation's first confirmed case of the new, deadly coronavirus has made a full recovery and is no longer quarantined, health officials announced.

But almost 800 people remain on the state's watchlist as health officials around the world battle to contain the virus, COVID-19, which has infected more than 75,000 people worldwide and caused 2,130 deaths, mostly in mainland China. Nationwide, 15 cases have been confirmed, and one American has died in China.

The confirmed case in Washington state was a 35-year-old from Snohomish County, near Seattle. He was released from a hospital more than two weeks ago but remained isolated at home until Wednesday, the Snohomish Health District said in a statement.

“He is now considered fully recovered and free to go about his regular activities,” Snohomish officials said in a statement.

Separately, the state health department said 26 people statewide have been tested for the new virus. One test result is still pending and the rest came back negative, the department said.

The 779 people under public health supervision across the state include close contacts of the confirmed case as well as people who have returned from China in the past 14 days and are included in federal quarantine guidance, state officials said.

The Snohomish County man went to an urgent care clinic on Jan. 19 with a cough and fever. He told the staff he had seen a health alert about the outbreak in China – that he had returned four days earlier from a trip to visit family in Wuhan.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were called in, and his diagnosis was confirmed the next day. He was admitted to an isolation unit at Providence Regional Medical Center for clinical observation and developed pneumonia.

But his health improved and he was released from the hospital and into home isolation more than two weeks ago.

“We cannot thank him enough for his patience and cooperation throughout the entire process," the Snohomish County statement said.

China revises reporting method again

China said it is changing its reporting of confirmed cases to eliminate cases diagnosed by clinicians with little testing. The daily infection figures will also be lowered to deduct cases previously reported as confirmed based on clinical evaluation that turn out negative in lab tests. The new format was at least partially responsible for a sharp decline in new cases reported Thursday by China – 394 – compared to the 1,749 cases reported the previous day.

2 dead, more cases confirmed in Iran

Iran says two people have died from coronavirus infections in the city of Qom, 80 miles south of Tehran. Two other cases have been confirmed there and two additional patients suspected of infection were quarantined in northern city of Babol, a health official with University of Medical Education in Babol, Mostafa Javanian, said Thursday. Mohammad-Mehdi Gooya told the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency that five other suspected have been moved to Tehran for medical examinations.

South Korea reports first death

South Korea reported its first death from the virus Thursday and said its confirmed case count had more than doubled, to 104. The Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the 63-year-old victim, who died Wednesday from pneumonia, had been bedridden for more than 20 years at a hospital in southeastern city of Cheongdo. Of 50 cases in Daegu, at least 30 churchgoers are believed linked to a 61-year-old woman whose infection was confirmed Tuesday, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

Two elderly cruise ship passengers on Diamond Princess cruise ship have died from coronavirus-related illness, according to Japan’s health ministry. A health ministry official confirmed to the Associated Press that they had been previously hospitalized in serious condition and had existing chronic diseases. The official spoke anonymously, citing office protocol.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus: First US patient recovers; Iran reports 2 Covid-19 deaths