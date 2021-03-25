A first: US Senate confirms transgender doctor for key post

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, Rachel Levine, nominated to be an assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Voting mostly along party lines, the U.S. Senate on March 24, confirmed Levine to be assistant secretary of health. She becomes the first openly transgender federal official to win Senate confirmation. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVID CRARY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Voting mostly along party lines, the U.S. Senate has confirmed former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine to be the nation’s assistant secretary of health. She is the first openly transgender federal official to win Senate confirmation.

The final vote Wednesday was 52-48. Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine joined all Democrats in supporting Levine.

Levine had been serving as Pennsylvania’s top health official since 2017, and emerged as the public face of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. She is expected to oversee Health and Human Services offices and programs across the U.S.

President Joe Biden cited Levine’s experience when he nominated her in January.

Levine “will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability,” Biden said.

Transgender-rights activists have hailed Levine’s appointment as a historic breakthrough. Few trans people have ever held high-level offices at the federal or state level.

However, the confirmation vote came at a challenging moment for the transgender-rights movement as legislatures across the U.S. — primarily those under Republican control — are considering an unprecedented wave of bills targeting trans young people.

One type of bill, introduced in at least 25 states, seeks to ban trans girls and young women from participating in female scholastic sports.

One such measure already has been signed into law by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, and similar measures have been sent to the governors in Tennessee, Arkansas and South Dakota.

Another variety of bill, introduced in at least 17 states, seeks to outlaw or restrict certain types of medical care for transgender youths. None of these measures has yet won final approval.

Issues related to transgender rights also are a major factor in Republican opposition to the proposed Equality Act, which would extend federal civil rights protections to LGBTQ people across the U.S. The measure has passed the Democratic-led House but likely needs some GOP votes to prevail in the Senate.

Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, president of the LGBTQ Victory Institute, alluded to those developments as she welcomed the Senate's vote on Levine.

“At a time when hateful politicians are weaponizing trans lives for their own perceived political gain, Dr. Levine’s confirmation lends focus to the contributions trans people make to our nation,” said Parker, whose organization recruits and supports LGBTQ political candidates.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who voted no, had confronted Levine about medical treatments for transgender young people — include hormone treatment and puberty blockers — during her confirmation hearing Feb. 25.

“Do you believe that minors are capable of making such a life-changing decision as changing one’s sex?” Paul asked.

Levine replied that transgender medicine “is a very complex and nuanced field with robust research and standards of care” and said she would welcome discussing the issues with him.

In the past, Levine has asserted that hormone therapy and puberty-blocking drugs can be valuable medical tools in sparing some transgender youth from mental distress and possible suicide risk.

The confirmation vote was assailed by the conservative Family Research Council, which contended that Levine, in addition to her stance on transgender medical care, had supported “a variety of pro-abortion and anti-religious freedom proposals” while serving as Pennsylvania's health secretary.

“Levine may be the most extreme radical ever confirmed by the Senate," said Travis Weber, the council's vice president for policy and government affairs.

A pediatrician and former Pennsylvania physician general, Levine was appointed as Pennsylvania’s health secretary by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in 2017. She won confirmation by the Republican-majority Pennsylvania Senate.

However, Sen. Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, voted against Levine’s confirmation Wednesday.

“In Pennsylvania, the pandemic struck seniors in nursing homes disproportionately hard compared to other states,” Toomey said. “This was due in part to poor decisions and oversight by Dr. Levine and the Wolf administration.”

He also said an extended lockdown advocated by Levine “was excessive, arbitrary in nature, and has led to a slower recovery.”

A graduate of Harvard and of Tulane Medical School, Levine is president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. She’s written in the past on the opioid crisis, medical marijuana, adolescent medicine, eating disorders and LGBTQ medicine.

Praise for her accomplishments and her handling of the pandemic have coincided with a steady stream of vitriol directed at at her on social media.

As reported Tuesday by the Associated Press, Levine was among the targets of a private Facebook group called the Pittsburgh Area Police Breakroom whose participants included many current and retired police officers.

Dozens of group members fueled days of transphobic posts about Levine for her role in statewide social-distancing mandates to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Someone needs to shoot this thing!!” one retired officer wrote.

In January, a Pennsylvania legislator shared on Facebook an image mocking Levine’s appearance, then offered a general apology.

State Rep. Jeff Pyle, a Republican, said on Facebook that he “had no idea” the post mocking Levine “would be … received as poorly as it was” but that “tens of thousands of heated emails assured me it was.”

Recommended Stories

  • Nicola Sturgeon to face no-confidence vote at Holyrood today

    Nicola Sturgeon is to face a vote of no confidence today after a Holyrood committee found she had misled parliament over her handling of the Alex Salmond affair. The Scottish Tories said they would press ahead with their plans for a no-confidence motion after the publication of a damning parliamentary report into how the Scottish Government had dealt with complaints against the former First Minister. It is only the sixth no-confidence vote - and the first involving a serving First Minister - in the 22 year history of the devolved parliament. While the SNP does not have a parliamentary majority, Ms Sturgeon is highly likely to survive after the Scottish Greens, the parliament’s other pro-independence party, said they would back the First Minister. A 'delighted' Ms Sturgeon (below) was cleared of breaking the ministerial code on Monday by an independent report by the Irish lawyer James Hamilton.

  • Moment motion of no confidence in Nicola Sturgeon is defeated

    A motion of no confidence in First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been defeated by 31 votes to 65 in the Scottish Parliament.

  • NATO affirms unity, tries to put Trump era behind it

    NATO foreign ministers on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to defend each other against outside attack and underlined the strength of relations between North America and Europe, after four years of doubt and concern among some allies under the Trump administration. “We are now opening a new chapter in our trans-Atlantic relationship,” NATO-Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after chairing the talks. In a formal joint statement aimed at turning a page on the Trump era, the ministers said: “We are meeting in Brussels to reaffirm the enduring transatlantic bond between Europe and North America, with NATO at its heart.”

  • Man on scooter fires shots into NYC playground

    Police are searching for two individuals who fired several shots from a motorized scooter into a crowd at a playground in the Bronx, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

  • Illegal migrants will be denied right to settle in UK even if granted asylum

    Illegal migrants will be denied the right to settle in the UK even if they are granted asylum under plans by Priti Patel to crush people-smuggling. The Home Secretary is proposing that those who get asylum will only be granted "temporary protection status", which means they will be regularly reassessed for removal from the UK, have limited family reunion rights and no access to benefits unless destitute. Only those who come to the UK through legitimate routes – via official Government refugee schemes from war zones or to escape persecution – will be entitled to indefinite leave to remain. The twin-track approach is designed to "break the people-smugglers' business model" as anyone they bring illegally into the UK will never enjoy citizenship and will only ever be a "temporary" member of British society at risk of removal at least every 30 months. Home Office sources said the plans, to be enshrined in law in a Sovereign Borders Bill this autumn, met the UK's international obligations under human rights and refugee conventions – but they are likely to face a major legal challenge. It represents the biggest shake-up in the asylum system for 50 years, and for the first time makes the way a migrant enters the UK the determinant in how an asylum claim progresses, and their eventual status. It follows a record 8,500 migrants crossing the Channel in small boats last year.

  • FRC warns Levine confirmation spells trouble for religious liberty and the unborn

    FRC warns Levine confirmation spells trouble for religious liberty and the unbornPR NewswireWASHINGTON, March 24, 2021WASHINGTON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U. Senate today confirmed Rachel Levine as Assistant Secretary of Health by a vote of 52-48.

  • Rachel Levine confirmed as assistant health secretary

    She is also the highest-ranked openly transgender federal official

  • Tucker Carlson Compares Tammy Duckworth to the KKK

    Fox NewsFox News host Tucker Carlson kicked off his broadcast Wednesday night by calling Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) a modern-day Robert Byrd, suggesting the Illinois senator’s call for more diversity in the Biden administration was akin to being a member of the Ku Klux Klan.Earlier this week, and following the mass shooting in Atlanta that left six Asian women dead, Duckworth and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI)—both women of Asian American Pacific Islander descent—threatened to vote against any of President Joe Biden’s nominees who aren’t minorities. Duckworth, specifically, said she was angry that the White House had brushed off her concerns that Biden’s Cabinet lacked any Asian American representation.While both Hirono and Duckworth have since backed off their ultimatum after the White House pledged to add a senior AAPI staffer, Carlson claimed that the two Democratic senators had “opposed the entire foundation of American civil rights law and then proceeded to attack the core principle—the main principle of our country.”After grumbling that the back-and-forth between the senators and White House didn’t get enough media attention, the Fox News star—who Fox lawyers have successfully argued shouldn’t be taken seriously—then took pointed and personal shots at both lawmakers’ intelligence.“Here you have two actual U.S. senators announcing in public they will deny jobs to people who have the wrong skin color. That’s not news? Oh, yes, it is news,” he snarked. “Though Mazie Hirono and Tammy Duckworth may not realize it’s news.”The conservative host added: “In their defense, Hirono and Duckworth are well-known as the dimmest politicians in Washington. Neither one can carry a dinner conversation.”(Carlson has relentlessly insulted and attacked Duckworth over the past year, once calling the Purple Heart recipient who lost limbs in the Iraq War a “coward” and a “fraud.” As for Hirono, he has previously said she’s “probably the single slowest person ever to serve in the U.S. Senate.”)He later claimed that Hirono and Duckworth violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 with their temporary threat not to vote for presidential nominees before going on a tangent about the Ku Klux Klan and the Democratic Party of the pre-Civil Rights era.“The Civil Rights Act may be the most famous law that we have. But then, as now, many prominent Democrats opposed it,” Carlson declared. “Critical race theory is not a new idea, despite what they tell you. In 1964, a third of Senate Democrats voted against the Civil Rights Act. And one of those who did was a man called Robert Byrd. Byrd was a strident supporter of racial equity, or as it was called at the time, Jim Crow.”Noting that Byrd was at one time a KKK leader—Byrd would later call joining the Klan the “greatest mistake I ever made” and was eventually praised by the NAACP—Carlson then directly compared Duckworth to Byrd’s time as a klansman.“Robert Byrd was the Tammy Duckworth of his day,” he sneered while reciting Byrd’s old writings while a member of the Klan.“At the time he did write it, Byrd was working as a recruiter for the Ku Klux Klan,” the Fox host added. “Very much the Yale University of the time. The source of so much poison in our society.”Carlson, who has repeatedly downplayed the existence of white supremacy and labeled it a “hoax,” continued to tie the Democratic Party to the KKK by pointing out that Byrd “abandoned his Klan career—it never paid well” and “decided to run for office as a Democrat.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Lauren Boebert ridiculed for claims no gun laws could have stopped Colorado shooter

    ‘No current gun laws would have stopped this, that's correct,’ wrote a critic, ‘And that's also the problem’

  • The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gave birth to a baby boy on her bathroom floor

    Zara's husband Mike Tindall revealed that their new son was born at home on Sunday in his podcast "The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby."

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • Myanmar military frees hundreds of detained protesters, child victim buried

    Several buses full of prisoners drove out of Yangon's Insein Prison in the morning, lawyers and other witnesses said. A spokesman for the military did not answer calls. "All the released are the ones arrested due to the protests, as well as night arrests or those who were out to buy something," said a member of a legal advisory group who said he saw about 15 buses leaving.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • Government will be 'forced to rely' on BBC licence fee model, MPs suggest

    A group of MPs says the infrastructure is not in place for a viable alternative to the licence fee.

  • A 7-year-old girl was shot dead in her father's lap during Myanmar's anti-coup protests, reports say

    Myanmar's military junta have killed scores of protesters and detained thousands since seizing power in a coup on February 1.

  • Twitter apologises after it ‘incorrectly’ censors pictures from a Texas migrant centre

    The images were shared by James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • The Latest: Johnson holds on to win beat Long in Match Play

    Top seed Dustin Johnson closed out a long day at the Dell Technologies Match Play by outlasting Adam Long in 18 holes. Justin Thomas at No. 2 was the only player among the top 4 seeds to lose Wednesday on the first day of group play. Matt Kuchar built a 5-up lead and held on to beat him on the 16th hole.

  • North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

    Pyongyang is banned from testing such missiles, which were launched into the Sea of Japan.