First victim of a Wichita Falls serial killer Faryion Wardrip was found 37 years ago today

The date was Dec. 21, 1984 – 37 years ago. Terry Sims, a Midwestern State University student and part-time EKG specialist at what was then Bethania Hospital, went to a Christmas party and then to a co-worker's home to study.

The co-worker found her the following morning lying in a pool of blood — sexually assaulted and stabbed to death.

Authorities knew they had a murder on their hands.

They did not know at the time that Sims, 20, would be the first victim of a serial killing spree that went undetected for years.

Teri Sims

Wichita Falls Police found three more young women brutally murdered over the next two years: Toni Gibbs, 23; Ellen Blau, 21, and Tina Kimbrew, 21.

A few days after Kimbrew was suffocated with a pillow in her apartment in May 1986, Faryion Wardrip, a former Bethania Hospital orderly, called police and confessed to the crime.

Toni Gibbs

He was sentenced to 35 years in prison but was paroled in 1997. Wardrip moved to Olney, married and became active in a church.

Despite four young women being murdered in less than two years, investigators did not tie the cases together.

Barry Macha was elected district attorney shortly before Sims was killed. He inherited her case and those of the other victims.

"I still think about Terry and her family. It was a horrific case," Macha said.

He said he still maintains contact with the families of the victims.

Debra Taylor

In 1999, Macha decided to reopen the cold case murders and called on his investigator, John Little, to do the legwork.

The men found connections between the victims and Wardrip, who had known Blau. Blau had lived near Sims. Wardrip had worked at the same hospital as Gibbs.

DNA from the victims had been preserved, and Macha's office had been able to eliminate some potential suspects.

But authorities did not have Wardrip’s DNA when he came on their radar.

The way Little got it became the stuff of legend, told and retold in true crime TV shows and woven into the plots of countless fictional detective stories.

Ellen Blau

The detective went to the factory where Wardrip worked, approached him during his coffee break and asked him for the paper cup he had used so he could spit tobacco into it. Little kept the cup.

The DNA from the cup matched that found on Sims and Gibbs. Wardrip was arrested.

Tina Kimbrew

He confessed to killing Sims, Gibbs, Blau, and – in a surprise to investigators – also confessed to the murder Debra Taylor, a woman he had met in a Fort Worth bar in 1985.

Wardrip was sentenced to death in Kimbrew’s murder and given life sentences for the other murders. Despite appeals, Wardrip still awaits lethal injection after 22 years.

At age 62, Wardrip is far from setting the record for time spent on death row. Four inmates have been there more than 40 years.

As of Monday, no execution date for Wardrip had been set.

