First war, now earthquake: Many Syrians displaced again

BASSEM MROUE, ABBY SEWELL and KAREEM CHEHAYEB
·5 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Living for years in a tent camp for displaced people in Syria’s rebel-held northwest, Ali Abu Yassin used to envy friends and relatives who had brick walls around them and solid ceilings over their heads.

The situation was turned on its head after Monday’s devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, killing more than 23,000 people, collapsing and damaging tens of thousands of buildings and potentially leaving millions displaced.

More than 20 of Abu Yassin’s relatives were killed when their apartment buildings collapsed from the quake in the nearby village of Bisnya, he said, including one cousin’s entire family of 14.

Abu Yassin made it to the village to help with rescue efforts.

“It took us two days to pull out their bodies and bury them in a mass grave,” Abu Yassin said by telephone from the rebel-held province of Idlib. From the tent he had once wished to leave, the father of three said, “I am so lucky. It’s God’s will.”

Before the earthquake, Syria's 12-year-old uprising-turned-civil war had already displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million. Abu Yassin was among them, fleeing from his home in another part of Idlib years ago.

Now the earthquake has caused a new wave of displacement.

The swath of destruction included the rebel-held enclave, centered on Idlib province, as well as heavily populated government-held cities like Aleppo, Hama and Latakia. The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, said Friday that as many as 5.3 million people in Syria may have been left homeless.

For many, this is their second displacement.

Wassim Jaadan left his house in the rebel-held village of Zardana in Idlib, then under bombing by government forces, and fled to Lebanon with his family in 2013. Nine years later, after Lebanon collapsed into a protracted economic crisis and they could no longer afford rent, Jaadan brought his wife and four children home to Zardana.

“The economic situation was better than Lebanon, and we had our family, our parents here,” he said.

When the earthquake struck on Monday, the family was awoken by a light shaking that quickly became more violent. They escaped before the building fell and crumbled to rubble.

The family now lives in a tent, which is nearly empty since all their possessions were destroyed. “We are about to die from the cold,” Jaadan said. “I am unable to think because of the shock.”

UNHCR said in a statement that it is trying to ensure that shelters housing displaced people have adequate facilities, as well as tents, plastic sheeting, thermal blankets, sleeping mats and winter clothing.

However, aid has been slow to reach many areas. The first earthquake-related aid convoy of 14 trucks crossed through Turkey into northwestern Syria on Friday, a U.N. spokesperson told The Associated Press. The road to the Bab al-Hawa border crossing was obstructed for days following the earthquake due to road damage and debris from collapsed buildings.

In the rural areas of northwest Syria, there are “tens of thousands of displaced people staying under olive trees in freezing temperatures,” Raed Saleh, head of the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, said during a news conference Friday. Saleh said 500 buildings in northwest Syria have been completely destroyed, 1,400 partially crumbled and tens of thousands of homes were damaged.

In other earthquake-damaged areas, displaced people crowded into temporary shelters in churches and mosques, schools, hotels and gyms.

On Friday, in his first visit to areas hit by the earthquake, President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma visited two shelters in the northern city of Aleppo and a kitchen preparing 3,000 meals a day for displaced people.

In the coastal city of Latakia, a base of support for Assad, some 2,000 people on Friday evening crammed into the city's sports center.

Under a banner with Assad’s face and a Syrian flag, the floor of the center’s basketball court was crowded with mattresses and sleeping bags. Families huddled in winter jackets to stay warm and ate hot meals provided by a local aid organization.

Wardah al-Hussein, a 67-year-old mother of nine, said she has been sleeping in the stadium since the earthquake. Originally from Aleppo, she was now starting her second displacement.

“We fled from our city and our house was destroyed, and we came here,” she said. “Now because of the earthquake we went through it all again.”

Those whose homes were spared have opened them to relatives and neighbors.

A resident of the rebel-held northwestern town of Atmeh, Mustafa Ali, said that already two families of relatives moved in with his family in his three-room apartment while they wait to see if experts will make sure their own homes are suitable for living.

“What people urgently need now is tents” as well as warm clothes and baby formula, Ali said.

An aid worker based in northern Syria, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said eight sprawling facilities, including a center where coronavirus patients were once kept, have been opened to host the displaced in the region.

Adding to the troubles of the displaced, he said, food prices are going up in the wake of the earthquake due to limited supplies.

“Our conditions are miserable,” he said. “I need aid now.”

___

Associated Press reporter Abdelrahman Shaheen in Latakia, Syria, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Yassin's Falafel House owner launches fund to help earthquake relief

    Yassin Terou, the owner of the Tennessee restaurant, sprung into action to help people in Syria and Turkey affected by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 17,000 people.

  • Yassin's Falafel House owner raises over $130K, travels to Syria to help earthquake victims

    As nonprofits, nongovernmental organizations and humanitarian groups rush to help with earthquake rescue and relief efforts in Turkey and Syria, one Syrian refugee-turned-restaurant owner in Tennessee has amassed nearly $130,000 and counting in donations. After hearing about the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked northwestern Syria and southeastern Turkey on Monday, killing more than 20,000 people, Yassin Terou sprang into action to help. The owner of Yassin's Falafel House in Knoxville -- which won the Reader's Digest Nicest Place in America accolade in 2018 -- decided to travel from the U.S. to his home country on a mission to help provide food relief, medical care, fuel and shelter to those in desperate need.

  • Police: woman set fire to mobile home, tried to pull a BB gun on officer

    Ariel Campos, 21, was charged with an open count of arson, aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

  • Former diplomat claims to have SNP MP's hacked emails

    Police are assessing Craig Murray's blog claims over SNP MP Stewart McDonald's missing emails.

  • Tuscaloosa man faces multiple charges after police pursuit ended in shooting

    Police say a 33-year-old man faces attempted murder and other charges after a pursuit led to an exchange of gunfire with officers Tuesday night.

  • Second New Jersey council member shot dead in a week, officials call it ‘dreadful coincidence’

    A New Jersey council member has been shot and killed for the second time in just over a week in what officials are calling a “dreadful coincidence.” Authorities responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting in a parking lot of the electric utility company PSE&G just past 7 a.m. on Wednesday and found 51-year-old…

  • Watch: Video shows pickup truck slamming into Nampa liquor store

    Video obtained by the Idaho Statesman shows a large pickup truck driving into a Nampa liquor store as those inside scramble for cover.

  • Deputies arrest man accused of jumping onto moving school bus in York County

    The York County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they said he jumped in front of moving school bus Friday morning.

  • Three years in prison for Capitol rioter who threatened Black police officer with Confederate flag

    Within a minute of entering the Capitol building — as the 12th rioter to do so, according to prosecutors — Kevin Seefried of Delaware jabbed his flagpole at officer Eugene Goodman and joined other rioters in chasing the officer up a flight of stairs, a harrowing scene captured on video.

  • U.S., UK and Australia carry out China-focused air drills

    The United States, Britain and Australia carried out joint air drills on Wednesday over the Nevada desert and beyond as part of an effort to simulate high-end combat operations against Chinese fighter aircraft and air defenses. Reuters accompanied British forces for several hours during the U.S.-hosted, three-week-long Red Flag exercises aboard Britain's KC-2 Voyager refueling tanker aircraft, which on Wednesday supplied fuel for U.S. and British fighter jets. U.S. Air Force Colonel Jared J. Hutchinson, commander of the 414th Combat Training Squadron that runs Red Flag, said the annual drills were not tied to any recent events.

  • Analysis-Abortion pill lawsuit faces Texas judge who often rules for conservatives

    A challenge to the U.S. government's approval of a pill used for abortions is one of the latest high-profile lawsuits to be filed by conservative advocates in a Texas court that essentially guarantees them a sympathetic judge, a one-time Christian activist. Anti-abortion groups seeking a nationwide ban on the pill sued the Biden administration in November in Amarillo, where a local order assigns 95% of federal civil cases to the lone U.S. district judge there, Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump. Kacsmaryk previously served as deputy general counsel for First Liberty Institute, a Christian conservative legal group that pursues religious-liberty cases, including those he said aimed to "defend unborn human life."

  • Man sues 5 KCPD officers months after video released of him being thrown to ground

    KCPD officers did not have their body cameras on until after the man was thrown down, the lawsuit states.

  • Why an appeals court ruled alleged domestic abusers have a right to own firearms

    An appeals court judge says his ruling allowing alleged domestic abusers to own guns is based on constitutionality and not “laudable policy goal.”

  • Iran shows off new deadly missile with 'death to Israel' written on it

    Iran sent a stark message to Israel in an arms exhibit by displaying a missile that had "death to Israel' written on the side.

  • Kim Jong Un shows off daughter, missiles at N. Korean parade

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his young daughter took center stage at a huge military parade, fueling speculation that she is being primed as a future leader of the isolated country as her father showed off his latest, largest nuclear missiles. Wednesday night's parade in the capital, Pyongyang, featured the newest hardware in Kim’s growing nuclear arsenal, including what experts said was possibly a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile he could test in the coming months. The parade was the fifth known public appearance by Kim’s daughter, Kim Ju Ae, his second-born child who is believed to be around 10 years old.

  • Florida backs off athlete menstrual data, but debate lingers

    Florida has backed off its effort to force athletes to give their high schools information about their menstrual cycles after the debate sparked opposition nationwide, and now, the state is facing questions about whether the plan was based on politics or policy. Critics questioned whether there were political motives as Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis weighs a run for the presidency. Opposition to abortion and transgender female athletes are core GOP tenants, and DeSantis has signed bills on both issues.

  • Anthony Edwards, De'Aaron Fox and Pascal Siakam named NBA All-Star Game replacements

    The NBA on Friday announced three injury replacements for next week’s All-Star Game.

  • 11 Employees Who Requested Time Off Far In Advance, But Were Denied For The Most Ridiculous Reasons

    "During the interview I explained I was getting married out of state. The wedding was over 4 months away at that point. But the owner/manager told me she would 100% not approve the time off."

  • Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land

    TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey (Reuters) -Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week. One jagged scar of bare and cracked earth, opened up by Monday's quake, cut deep into embankments and ran along expanses of open land up to the horizon near the town of Tevekkeli, in Turkey's southern province of Kahramanmaras.

  • Reporter Actually Asks Kamala Harris About Husband's Kiss With Jill Biden

    Univision's Edwin Pitti probably didn't get the answer he wanted from the vice president about the viral kiss.