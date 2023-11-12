First Warning Weather with Meteorologist Nick Bannin

TechCrunch

This week marked OpenAI's first-ever dev conference, where the Microsoft-backed AI startup announced a host of new products. In this edition of WiR, we spotlight Brian's review of the 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Air and M3 iMac 24-inch; Mozilla betting on a decentralized social networking future; Ford shuttering a company that was building an app for plumbers, electricians and other trades; and Tim Cook's thoughts on generative AI.