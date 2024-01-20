First wave of rain soaks SLO County. See how much fell in your area

A series of storms expected to bring rain to San Luis Obispo County over the next several days began with a good soaking overnight Saturday.

County locations received anywhere from almost nothing to nearly 5 inches over the 24-hour period ending at 1 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works.

Rocky Butte, a location in the mountains northeast of Cambria that often leads the county in rainfall, led the way with 4.89 inches.

San Luis Obispo area received between more than an inch of rain, while the South County only got a sprinkling.

Here’s a look at all the totals from across the county, according to San Luis Obispo County Public Works:

Arroyo Grande: 0.40 inches

Atascadero: 0.75 inches

Cambria (Santa Rosa at Main): 1.13 inches





Camp San Luis Obispo: 1.22 inches

Canet near Morro Bay: 0.90 inches





Creston: 0.23

Davis Peak (near Montaña de Oro): 1.65 inches

Hog Canyon (north of Paso Robles): 0.73 inches





Highway 46 West: 1.84 inches





Lopez Dam: 0.43 inches





Los Berros: 0.47 inches

Los Osos: 1.01 inches

Morro Toro (Highway 41): 1.89 inches

Nipomo East: 0.21 inches

Nipomo South: 0.04 inches

Oceano: 0.24 inches

Rocky Butte: 4.89 inches





Salinas Dam: 0.87 inches

San Simeon: 0.84 inches

Santa Margarita: 0.78 inches

San Luis Obispo (Broad Street and Industrial Way): 1.16 inches





SLO Reservoir: 1.41 inches





Shandon: 0.15 inches

South Portal (Cuesta Grade): 1.90 inches





Templeton: 0.77 inches

Upper Lopez: 0.43 inches

What’s ahead in SLO County’s forecast

Looking ahead, rain was expected in the forecast through Monday across SLO County, according to the National Weather Service.

Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain was expected Saturday night, followed by another half inch on Sunday.

Heavier rain was predicted on Monday with between three quarters and one inch possible, the Weather Service said.

High surf advisory issued for SLO County

Meanwhile, San Luis Obispo County beaches were under a high surf advisory in effect from 3 a.m. Saturday through 9 a.m. Sunday, issued by the Weather Service.

Breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet were possible along county beaches, and swimmers should be aware of dangerous rip currents, the Weather Service warned.

“Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers,” the Weather Service wrote in its advisory. “Since rock jetties can be deadly locations in such conditions, stay off the rocks.”