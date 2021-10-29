First week of November could bring the first snow to some parts of the U.S.
The potential for storms along a cold front could mean the first snow of the season in the Northeast.
Yet more heavy rain and mountain snow were ramping up in B.C. Wednesday night, courtesy of the next soggy system in a parade of storms that have barrelled through in recent days.
Bomb cyclones in 2021 are compared with the 'Big Blow' of 1962.
Residents on Spain’s La Palma island braced Wednesday for the possibility of bigger earthquakes that could compound the damage from a volcano spilling lava more than five weeks since it erupted. Seismologists said a 4.6 magnitude earthquake shook the island a day after they recorded a 4.9 magnitude quake that was the strongest so far of the hundreds that have occurred under La Palma since the volcano's Sept. 19 eruption.
Heavy rain continues for southern Vancouver Island today, with snowfall also impacting travel through major highway passes.
Isolated tornadoes and powerful winds could hit parts of central North Carolina.
Draped in a colourful saree and shirt, Lakshmi Murgesan dives into the azure waters off India's southern coast to collect seaweed, which is being hailed by scientists as a miracle crop that absorbs more carbon dioxide than trees.
Nearly 500,000 homes and businesses in New England were without electricity Wednesday after a powerful nor’easter battered the region, with winds that tore
Data: Statefarm; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios Just like people, more deer are moving to NWA. What's happening: Deer have fewer natural predators than they used to and, ironically thanks to urban development, feel safer closer to town. There is usually plenty of food, and they begin having fawns, so the population grows over time. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: More deer means more human-animal interactions and as t
Sunday's historic rainfall across Sacramento put a new underground reservoir in McKinley Park to the test. The highly contested McKinley Water Vault was built by the city to help reduce flooding in Sacramento's McKinley Park neighborhood. The City of Sacramento's Department of Utilities said the 6-million gallon vault was full by 5:30 in the evening Sunday during the storm. The neighborhood around McKinley Park experienced street flooding when water began overflowing from out of the storm drains. By 9:40 p.m., the vault began to empty. As of Tuesday evening, pumps had reduced the water level inside the vault to about eight feet of water. The city says the vault is 18 feet at its deepest point and expects the vault to be nearly empty of water by Wednesday.
Regardless of what Gov. Gavin Newsom repeatedly asserts, global warming isn't always the primary cause of drought, fire and flooding, columnist George Skelton writes.
It’s the first place in the state to get the designation.
Few are household names, yet these 12 enablers and profiteers have an unimaginable sway over the fate of humanity ‘The nation’s worst polluters managed to evade accountability and scrutiny for decades as they helped the fossil fuel industry destroy our planet.’ Illustration: Jason Goad/The Guardian For too long, Americans were fed a false narrative that they should feel individually guilty about the climate crisis. The reality is that only a handful of powerful individuals bear the personal resp
A monster storm was slamming the Northeast with record rainfall and powerful winds over Tuesday night — causing flash flooding that resulted in people having to be rescued in New Jersey and New York roads to close.Threat level: All of southern New England and westward to New York City and northern New Jersey was under the threat of flash flooding and coastal flooding from the nor'easter through Tuesday night into early Wednesday, per the National Weather Service.Get market news worthy of your ti
Extreme winds and heavy downpours battered neighborhoods in Texas and Louisiana.
Under the first-ever federally declared water cuts, Arizona will lose 20% of its supply from the Colorado River in 2022.View Entire Post ›
The rare cubs were born at the Toledo Zoo back in June but just received their names after a public vote
A TikToker documented the moment a bear interrupted a wedding. The animal knocked over a centerpiece and chair while guests sat nearby.
Over the last decade, raccoons have unquestionably become Toronto’s unofficial mascot. Every year, there seems to be a number of incidents where the creature winds up in an unusual spot throughout the city, which in turn makes headlines. There was the record shop raccoon, the Shoppers Drug Mart raccoon, and the donut shop raccoon, to name just a few.
Scientists think the turtles may have become tangled in abandoned fishing nets and drowned.
Thousands of people are without power after strong tornadoes ripped across Texas and Louisiana. The severe weather destroyed homes and caused many to shelter in place. Mark Strassmann reports.