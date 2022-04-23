First week of testimony in 1975 Door County murder trial concludes with focus on scent dogs, missing person's thoughts

STURGEON BAY - Is Carol Jean Pierce dead after being missing for 46 years without a trace?

Was she looking forward to her future life or instead likely to run away from everything?

And how reliable are cadaver dogs at detecting human remains that might have been present years before?

The first two questions were the subject of most of the second and third days of testimony in the murder trial of Richard G. Pierce, while Friday's fourth day of testimony centered on the dogs.

An image of Carol Jean Pierce is displayed on a television for the jury Tuesday at the Door County Justice Center in Sturgeon Bay. Carol Jean Pierce has not been seen for more than 46 years.

Pierce, 86, is charged with first-degree murder and disinterment of a body in the disappearance of Carol Jean, his then-wife, on or about Sept. 5, 1975, in Sturgeon Bay. At the time, Richard Pierce was stationed with the U.S. Coast Guard in the city and living in a trailer park there with Carol Jean. He was due to retire Sept. 30, 1975, about three weeks after Carol Jean's disappearance was reported, and move with his trailer to a lot the couple owned in Cheboygan, Michigan.

Carol Jean Pierce has not been seen or heard from since that day in 1975, nor has her body been found, according to investigators. Following years of investigation, including two previous attempts to indict Richard Pierce in front of a grand jury, he was arrested in 2018 in Cheboygan home and extradited to Sturgeon Bay.

Following opening arguments and a nearly full day of testimony by Carol Jean's brother, Brian Fillion, on the first day of the trial on April 19, Door County Assistant District Attorney Nick Grode called a string of witnesses Wednesday who searched databases such as bank and insurance records, credit reports, employment records, driver's licenses and Social Security numbers. All testified they found no evidence of any activity by Carol Jean Pierce since Sept. 5, 1975.

Jay Yerges, a special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Department of Criminal Investigation, testified that Carol Jean's identity didn't show up in any of the searches he requested, including international police (Interpol) records. He said the total lack of records indicates she must be dead.

"Carol Jean Pierce does not exist in society," Yerges said on the stand. "She's dead. She's gone."

He also said a search of Pierce's property in Cheboygan in 2018 showed a crawl space that had a significantly larger hole than when it was when searched in 2008, with a lot of debris removed from the area. That led to a request to bring in cadaver dogs to search the property.

Richard Pierce speaks to his attorney on Tuesday during the opening day of a cold case murder from 1975. Pierce faces a murder charge as well as disinterment of a corpse at the Door County Justice Center in Sturgeon Bay.

Among the points defense attorney Kate Zuidmulder raised in her opening argument is that Carol Jean Pierce's body has never been found, so during cross-examination of Yerges, Zuidmulder pressed him on if he had any doubts Carol Jean was dead. She referred to a tip Yerges investigated earlier this month on a Carol J. Pierce in Montana (who turned out to be not the same person), asking him why he would look into it if he had no doubt about Carol Jean's alleged death.

Yerges said his job obligates him to investigate any reasonable tip, and because he does so doesn't mean he believes there's a chance Carol Jean is alive.

"I do not believe we will ever receive any information that Carol Jean Pierce is alive," Yerges said. "I do not have any doubt that Carol Jean Pierce is deceased."

Thursday's witnesses included two acquaintances of Carol Jean who also were wives of Coast Guardsmen living in the same trailer park as Carol Jean at the time of her disappearance.

Mary Ann LaViolette testified Carol Jean and Richard had a number of arguments and that Carol Jean told her several times she was afraid of Richard. Most notable was what she said Carol Jean told her while they were drinking coffee in the Pierces' trailer one day in the spring of 1975.

"Out of the clear blue sky, she just said my husband told me he's going to kill me someday," LaViolette said. "She just turned around and looked at me and said it."

But later in her testimony, LaViolette mentioned a time in the Pierces' trailer when Carol Jean said she saw sparks coming from the ceiling although LaViolette didn't see any.

"I thought she was a little whacko," LaViolette said.

LaViolette also testified, "(Carol Jean) said she wanted to get as far away as possible and never come back."

Under cross-examination, LaViolette said she'd never seen Carol Jean with bruises or other evidence of physical violence. She also admitted her memory of events from more than 46 years ago might not be as sharp as it once was, although she said her memory is quite clear on what Carol Jean said to her about Richard.

"That's fair to say (about my memory)," LaViolette said, "but that's something that gets embedded in your head."

Zuidmulder also grilled LaViolette on why she didn't mention Carol Jean's statement about Richard when she was interviewed about the case in 1981 by Sturgeon Bay police. She said, "Because it didn't occur to me at the time."

Another acquaintance, Bette Lane, testified she visited the Pierces' trailer a couple of weeks after Carol Jean disappeared and noticed a number of Carol Jean's possessions, some of which Lane said were important to Carol Jean, were still on hand. Those included her still-full purse, a cat Carol Jean was especially fond of, a stereo player and album collection. Part of the prosecution's contention that Carol Jean didn't run away is that if she did, she didn't take any possessions with her, including the couple's only vehicle, a Chevy truck.

"From walking in, I would say she was still there," Lane said.

But Lane said under cross-examination that given the size of the stereo, it might have been difficult for Carol Jean to move it herself. She also said she never saw any signs of abuse or injury to Carol Jean.

Also taking the stand Thursday was Tom Baudhuin, a retired lieutenant with the Sturgeon Bay Police Department who began consulting on the case in 2004. Baudhuin testified he searched for Carol Jean's name and possible aliases in many of the same databases, missing persons websites and credit bureaus and as before found no trace of her existence since Sept. 5, 1975.

He also said Carol Jean had written a check a couple months before her disappearance for a 12-month insurance premium and another the day of her disappearance for insurance to cover the trailer during the trip to Cheboygan, indicating she had no intention to run away.

Baudhuin also said a Coast Guardsman in Sturgeon Bay who Carol Jean earlier had complained was watching her and made her afraid was stationed in Hawaii at the time she disappeared.

But Zuidmulder said while cross-examining Baudhuin that documents from Carol Jean's two previous marriages showed her ex-husbands before Richard Pierce said she "has a dominant personality, constantly nags without cause, has called (one of the men) vile, obscene and vulgar names without cause, and was negligent by being gone for long periods of time without any explanation of her whereabouts."

Friday, the courtroom heard a full day of testimony from Carren Corcoran Gummin, founder and owner of Canine Search Solutions, a Madison-based company that trains and supplies dogs for search operations. The firm supplied the dog and handler that were brought in to search Richard Pierce's Cheboygan property in 2018.

Gummin testified that human bodies give off 468 scents when they die and their bodies begin to decompose, and the human remains detection (HRD) dogs in her firm are trained to not just detect the scents but also to differentiate larger remains, body parts and blood spills from smaller ones that might cause the dogs to give a false lead from something insignificant. Handlers are trained as well to know how to work with the dogs and understand their signals.

However, Zuidmulder raised questions during cross-examination about the amount of training the dog and handler that searched Pierce's property underwent together. Gummin said the amount of training was "not optimal" and had she known the circumstances of the search beforehand (which Gummin said is not usual procedure), she would have considered sending another dog.

But under redirect from Grode, Gummin said at the time she considered that dog the best for the job. She also noted the dog was certified for HRD work in 2014 and recertified in 2018.

The trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday, April 26. It's scheduled to run another three weeks, Tuesdays through Fridays through May 13, with Grode saying in his opening statement the prosecution is going to call many witnesses whose testimony might not seem related at first but will form a puzzle that will be pieced together. Zuidmulder said in her opening that without a body, a murder weapon or other physical evidence, the state won't be able to meet its burden of proof.

