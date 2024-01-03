First weekend of 2024 could bring snow to Greater Cincinnati. Here's what to expect

Could Greater Cincinnati see its first major snowfall of the 2023-24 winter season this weekend? The chances are slim.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, snow, or a rain and snow mix, may fall on Saturday and Sunday.

While confidence in the exact amounts remains low, some minor snow accumulation will be possible, per a hazardous weather outlook. Snow is likely to begin after 1 a.m. Saturday, with a chance of snow continuing through Sunday.

On Saturday, expect high temperatures near 39 degrees and 41 degrees on Sunday in Cincinnati, according to the NWS hourly weather forecast.

The following areas across the region may also experience winter weather this weekend: southeast Indiana, northeast Kentucky, northern Kentucky, central Ohio, south-central Ohio, southwest Ohio and west central Ohio.

How much snow is predicted for Cincinnati?

Temperatures will likely be too warm for efficient snow accumulation this weekend. However, there is still a chance for some possible snowfall, especially south and east of I-71.

When will we see showers?

Precipitation is expected to start as a rain and snow mix at about 1 a.m. Saturday and last through 6 p.m. Another chance of rain will likely occur between 1 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The highest probability of snow will be between 7 a.m. and noon Saturday.

Warmer air will return to the area early next week, with widespread precipitation and breezy conditions on Tuesday.

Quiet weather expected through the end of the work week. We will be keeping an eye on a system that will begin to impact the Ohio Valley Friday night into Saturday. Locations SE of I-71 in particular may observe measurable snowfall. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/H5sMEDbSGA — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 3, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 28.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 21.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday night: Rain and snow likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday: Rain and snow, mainly before 2 p.m. High near 40.

Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday: A chance of rain between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Will Cincinnati see snow this weekend? Here's what to expect and when