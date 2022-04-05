First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) shareholders have earned a 34% CAGR over the last three years

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) share price has soared 140% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

View our latest analysis for First Western Financial

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

First Western Financial was able to grow its EPS at 51% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 34% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on First Western Financial's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that First Western Financial shareholders have gained 18% (in total) over the last year. But the three year TSR of 34% per year is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand First Western Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with First Western Financial .

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Investing in OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) five years ago would have delivered you a 22% gain

    The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise...

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 87% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Stocks sold off hard in March 2020, then followed that up with a huge bull run, as growth stocks led the way. One growth stock that has had its up and downs is StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), the Brazilian fintech backed by Warren Buffett. StoneCo is a payment processor providing fintech solutions to Brazilian merchants so they can sell their products anywhere: in-store, online, or through cellphones.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • Cannabis ETFs Set to Soar on Passage of Legalization Bill

    Cannabis stocks are poised to surge further especially following the legislation passed by the House to legalize marijuana nationwide.

  • Elon Musk Is Already Dropping Hints on His Plans for Twitter. So Much for ‘Passive.’

    SEC Chair Gensler says crypto markets should protect investors, Biden aims to ease supply-chain logjams with truckers, Exxon forecasts gains from rising oil prices and Russia costs, and other news to start your day.

  • Why Rivian Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) took a hit immediately after the company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial update on March 10. In its quarterly report, Rivian said several factors led it to reduce its production volume guidance for 2022. The company identified headwinds including a planned 10-day shutdown to improve its production lines, supply chain constraints, a spike in COVID-19 cases from the spread of the omicron variant, and even severe winter weather at its Illinois facility.

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Why Warner Bros. Discovery merger is the 'most exciting story' in streaming: Analyst

    All eyes are on AT&T's WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery.

  • Man’s credit score ruined after he says bank declared he had 18 months of late payments on car

    Christian Friese said it was not until after he sold the 2019 Range Rover that he heard about the long list of alleged late payments.

  • Goldman Sachs’ grim message for investors: Your portfolio will flatline this year—and that’s if you’re lucky

    Investors should watch closely the action in the bond markets.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybercrime and cybersecurity had a record year in 2021, with the Theft Research Center saying the number of data breaches recorded surpassed the previous record year by 23%. Cybersecurity stocks should be seen as one of the prime opportunities for investors, because like death and taxes, cybercrime will likely always be with us. For that reason, this pair of companies should be at the top of every investor's list of cybersecurity stocks to own for decades to come.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • This Top Stock Pick for the Rest of 2022 Has the Right Mix of Risk and Reward

    The valuation is very attractive, and it is in a great niche, but due to some uncertainty, it has enough risk that it can produce a substantial gain if the market embraces the bullish narrative. Digital Turbine is the leader in end-to-end mobile advertising. It offers a media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize advertising on a variety of devices.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 5th

    OFS, HTBK, and FNF made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on April 5, 2022.

  • Buy Micron (MU) & 3 More Semiconductor Stocks for Solid Gains

    Considering the growth prospects of the semiconductor industry, here we have picked four stocks - MU, AMD, AVGO and SYNA - that are solid bets for long-term gains.