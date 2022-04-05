First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) shareholders have earned a 34% CAGR over the last three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) share price has soared 140% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

First Western Financial was able to grow its EPS at 51% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 34% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on First Western Financial's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that First Western Financial shareholders have gained 18% (in total) over the last year. But the three year TSR of 34% per year is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand First Western Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with First Western Financial .

