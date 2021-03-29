First witness in Chauvin trial testifies she thought police camera froze because of how long he kneeled on George Floyd's neck

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
The first witness in the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin testified on Monday that while watching live police camera footage of George Floyd's arrest last May, she actually thought the video had frozen because of how long Chauvin was kneeling on his neck, The New York Times reports.

Jena Scurry, a 911 dispatcher, took the stand as the prosecution played the video. In her testimony, Scurry recalled she couldn't tell precisely what was happening on the ground, but she said she grew concerned about how long the officers remained in the same position and eventually made the rare decision to call her supervisor and report the use of force. "My instincts were telling me that something's wrong," Scurry said Monday.

Per the Times, the prosecution is "leaning heavily" on the argument that Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, rather than the eight minutes, 46 seconds that the police originally claimed.

  • ‘America is on trial’: George Floyd family and activists gather outside courthouse

    Family with civil rights attorney Ben Crump and campaigner Al Sharpton knelt outside as murder trial of Derek Chauvin began From foreground left, attorney Ben Crump, the Rev Al Sharpton and Brandon Williams, nephew of George Floyd, take a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds outside the courthouse on Monday. Photograph: Jerry Holt/AP Members of George Floyd’s family along with civil rights attorney Ben Crump and campaigner Al Sharpton gathered and knelt in front of the courthouse in Minneapolis on Monday morning as the murder trial began of former police officer Derek Chauvin. “Derek Chauvin is in the courtroom but America is on trial,” Sharpton said to the crowd. Downtown city buildings blocked out the sun as cold winds swirled through a small but determined crowd of a few dozen protesters next to the building that is surrounded by layers of barricades, high fences and razor wire. Police are on duty and National Guard troops have been deployed, while few are allowed into the court itself, because of coronavirus. In the early morning chill the family took a knee. BREAKING NEWS: Floyd’s family, attorneys and Civil Rights Activist Al Sharpton have entered the courthouse following a press conference in front of Minneapolis’ Hennepin County Government Center as the first day of the trial is underway. #DerekChauvinTrial #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/O5asJtxcoP— Amudalat Ajasa (@AmudalatAjasa) March 29, 2021 Protesters held signs that read, “Chauvin can you breathe?” and “Minneapolis will never forget George Floyd,” and “Mr. George Floyd is not in trial, Derek Chauvin is. They chanted their demands for justice. Protesters briefly took the streets to protest against police brutality as the #DerekChauvin trial began this morning. #georgefloydtrial pic.twitter.com/Fg8MVg43vN— Amudalat Ajasa (@AmudalatAjasa) March 29, 2021 The city has been on edge waiting for one of the most historic police brutality trials in US history to get underway. “I’m not looking forward to George being slandered and having all of his background brought up,” said Mikayla McKasy, a 23-year-old actor. “There’s not one person in this world that can say that they haven’t done something negative in their past.” Linnea Totushek, with the organization “Visual Black Justice”, said the trial is about police accountability. “It’s not okay to let cops walk because they have a badge. They’re meant to protect and when you take a life they’re doing the exact opposite,” she said. Justin Morris, the president of a community crisis organization in New York said he is concerned that the jury will not reach a verdict. “I’m very worried. I’m worried for the state of America because George Floyd’s case has national implications,” he said. “George Floyd woke up a nation. If this trial ends in a mistrial, I think we are going to see this nation implode.” He continued: “I think that it is very vitally important that we send a message to the rest of the nation surrounding the police. Minnesota is in a unique place where they have the opportunity to show America what justice looks like. The ball is in Minnesota’s court right now.” Morris is looking for a murder conviction. “Justice is a conviction. A conviction to the highest degree of what this officer has been charged with would be appropriate,” adding, “I’m worried for the state of America because George Floyd’s case has national implications.” Earlier in the day, one of Floyd’s brothers, Philonise Floyd, spoke on NBC TV and said that the family felt confident that this was a “slam dunk” case against Chauvin. “He [Chauvin] killed my brother in broad daylight, it was a modern day lynching,” Philonise Floyd said. “We know the video is the proof. That’s all you need.” -Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, ahead of former police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial pic.twitter.com/hYNgUMlNo1— TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 29, 2021 The most serious charge Chauvin faces is second degree murder, which carries a maximum prison term of 40 years.

  • Prosecutors accuse Derek Chauvin of killing George Floyd as trial starts

    Jerry Blackwell told jury that ex-officer used excessive and unreasonable force ‘without regard for Floyd’s life’Derek Chauvin trial begins – live updates Defense attorney Eric Nelson sits beside Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 29 March. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters Prosecutors accused former police officer Derek Chauvin of killing a defenceless George Floyd by “grinding and crushing him until the very breath, the very life, was squeezed out of him”, at the opening on Monday of a murder trial regarded by millions as a litmus test of US police accountability. The prosecutor, Jerry Blackwell, told the jury that the death of Floyd last May, which reignited the Black Lives Matter movement and set off months of protests across America and around the world, was caused by Chauvin keeping his knee on the neck of the dying man for more than nine minutes even after he stops breathing. “What Mr Chauvin was doing, he was doing deliberately,” Blackwell said as he outlined his case to the jury in the court room in Minneapolis, the city where Floyd was killed. The prosecutor said Chauvin used excessive and unreasonable force “without regard for Floyd’s life”. Blackwell said it was “an assault” that led to the victim’s death. Chauvin, 45, has denied charges of second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter, over the death of the 46 year-old African American man who was detained on suspicion of trying to buy cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill last May. The former officer, who was fired, faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charges. Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, told the jury in his opening statement that the evidence will show that Floyd was under the influence of drugs and that the force used against him was reasonable because of his behaviour. Outside the fortified courthouse, the Floyd family lawyer, Benjamin Crump, declared the trial a test of American justice and said that the world is watching. “Today starts a landmark trial that will be a referendum on how far America has come in its quest for equality and justice for all,” he said. A group of protesters held signs that read “Minneapolis will never forget George Floyd” and “Mr George Floyd is not on trial, Derek Chauvin is”. Blackwell showed the jury a nine-minute-and-29-second video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck, the footage that had shocked millions of Americans last year and prompted the huge racial justice protests that swept the US and beyond. “You can believe your eyes, that it was homicide, it was murder,” he told the jury, some of whom had not seen the video before. In the recording, Floyd can be heard saying 20 times that he could not breathe and 10 times that he was dying. He repeatedly called out for his dead mother. Blackwell said that the dying man can also he heard to say “Tell my kids I love them” and “I’ll probably die this way. I’m through, I’m through. They’re going to kill me.” Blackwell said that Floyd was no longer breathing for the last minute that Chauvin was kneeling on his neck. The prosecutor said that the officer not only failed to fulfill his legal duty to help Floyd but stopped anyone else from assisting him, including a firefighter trained in first aid. Blackwell said that even when Chauvin was told by a paramedic that Floyd no longer had a pulse, the police officer kept his knee in place. “You’ll see that he does not let up. He does not get up. Even when Mr Floyd does not even have a pulse, it continues on,” he said. He said the jury will hear testimony from a police officer who arrived on the scene while Floyd was held down who will say that at that point there was no need for the force used by Chauvin. The prosecutor also said that the Minneapolis police chief, Medaria Arradondo, who fired Chauvin shortly over Floyd’s death, will testify that the former officer’s conduct was “not consistent” with Minneapolis police department training or protocol. “He will tell you it’s excessive force,” Blackwell said. The prosecutor said that Floyd’s arrest was unnecessary in the first place as passing a counterfeit bill, even if intentional, is a misdemeanour for which the police could have written a ticket. Nelson said in his opening statement that he will show that his client’s behaviour was reasonable under the circumstances because Floyd was under the influence of drugs at the time of his arrest. He said witnesses testify that Floyd had taken opioid pills shortly before he was detained and that at times he “passed out”. “The evidence will show that when confronted by police, Mr Floyd put drugs in his mouth in order to conceal them from police,” he said. Nelson said that Floyd took a “speedball” of opioids and methamphetamine, and that as a result he was struggling violently against arrest which necessitated use of force. “Derek Chauvin did exactly what he had been trained to do over his 19-year career,” he said. The outcome of the trial may well centre on the cause of death. Nelson said medical evidence will show the presence of drugs as well as other medical issues including coronary disease and an enlarged heart were the cause of death. He said there is no medical evidence of asphyxiation. The official autopsy and an independent autopsy at the time concluded that the main cause of death was homicide. Blackwell said: “This was not a heart attack.” The first prosecution witness was a 911 dispatcher, Jena Scurry, who told a police supervisor she was concerned at seeing the officers “sat on this man” in a live feed from a street camera. Blackwell said of Scurry’s testimony that “she called the police on the police”.

  • 911 dispatcher, the first witness at Derek Chauvin trial, recounts watching George Floyd’s killing in real time

    Jena Scurry, the first witness called in Derek Chauvin’s trial, testified Monday that she thought the video had frozen as George Floyd laid motionless on the ground.

  • Chauvin trial opens with 9-minute video of former officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck

    The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, opened Monday with prosecutors showing in court the nine-minute, 29-second video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

  • Derek Chauvin’s Attorney Opens Trial Claiming He Used ‘Necessary’ Force during George Floyd Arrest

    Attorneys representing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin opened his murder trial Monday morning by arguing that their client used a “necessary” level of force while arresting George Floyd, and said that Floyd’s death was the result of a combination of factors outside Chauvin’s control. Chauvin was filmed pinning African American Minneapolis resident George Floyd to the ground during his arrest in May 2020. Floyd lost consciousness while Chauvin knelt on his neck, and was pronounced dead soon after the incident. The death of Floyd sparked massive riots and protests against police brutality across the U.S. Attorney Jerry Blackwell, appointed to the prosecution by state Attorney General Keith Ellison, said that prosecutors would show that Chauvin killed Floyd through excessive use of force. “You will learn that on May 25, 2020, that Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed this badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of Mr. George Floyd,” Blackwell said. During the trial, “the evidence is going to show that there was no cause in the first place to use lethal force against a man who was defenseless, who was handcuffed, who was not resisting,” Blackwell said. However, Blackwell added that the prosecution would not aim to attack police in general, and would focus only on the allegations against Chauvin. Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, followed with statements for the defense. Nelson said the defense would show that Chauvin acted within reasonable bounds during his arrest of Floyd. “You will learn that Derek Chauvin did exactly what he had been trained to do over the course of his 19-year career,” Nelson said. “The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing.” Nelson emphasized that his case would be built on evidence presented during the trial without reference to political pressures outside the courtroom. “There is no social or political cause in this courtroom,” Nelson said. On May 25, 2020, officers arrived at a convenience store after an employee called police, saying Floyd had used a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase cigarettes. The officers attempted to arrest Floyd and place him in the back of a squad car. But Floyd exited the car and fell to the ground, telling officers he had claustrophobia, according to the arrest affidavit. After Chauvin arrived at the scene, he pinned Floyd down by placing his knee on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin continued to press Floyd to the ground for over eight minutes, with Floyd repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe. Floyd lost consciousness while pinned down, and medical workers who arrived by ambulance were unable to revive him. The incident was captured on video and sparked massive riots in Minneapolis, during which rioters burned down a number of businesses as well as the city’s Third Police Precinct, whose officers arrested Floyd. All officers involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired from the department. Rioting spread to cities across the U.S., causing between $1 to $2 billion in damages. Floyd’s death also sparked a wave of major protests against police brutality, including calls by activists to defund police departments entirely. However, the push to defund police has met with resistance in Minneapolis itself, where the City Council voted in February to increase the police budget in order to attract new recruits to the force. Chauvin faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. After initial resistance, Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill agreed to allow the third-degree murder charge earlier this month.