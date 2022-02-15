First woman reported cured of HIV after bone marrow transplant

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julie Steenhuysen
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sharon Lewin
    Australian infectious disease physician and researcher

By Julie Steenhuysen

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A U.S. patient with leukemia has become the first woman and the third person to date to be cured of HIV after receiving a bone marrow transplant from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus that causes AIDS, researchers reported on Tuesday.

The case of a 64-year-old woman of mixed race, presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunisitic Infections in Denver, is also the first involving umbilical cord blood, a newer approach that may make the treatment available to more people.

Since receiving the cord blood to treat her acute myeloid leukemia - a cancer that starts in blood-forming cells in the bone marrow - the woman has been in remission and free of the virus for 14 months, without the need for potent HIV treatments known as antiretroviral therapy.

The two prior cases occurred in males - one white and one Latino - who had received adult stem cells, which are more frequently used in bone marrow transplants.

"This is now the third report of a cure in this setting, and the first in a woman living with HIV," Sharon Lewin, President-Elect of the International AIDS Society, said in a statement.

The case is part of a larger U.S.-backed study led by Dr. Yvonne Bryson of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), and Dr. Deborah Persaud of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. It aims to follow 25 people with HIV who undergo a transplant with stem cells taken from umbilical cord blood for the treatment of cancer and other serious conditions.

Patients in the trial first undergo chemotherapy to kill off the cancerous immune cells. Doctors then transplant stem cells from individuals with a specific genetic mutation in which they lack receptors used by the virus to infect cells.

Scientists believe these individuals then develop an immune system resistant to HIV.

Lewin said bone marrow transplants are not a viable strategy to cure most people living with HIV. But the report "confirms that a cure for HIV is possible and further strengthens using gene therapy as a viable strategy for an HIV cure," she said.

The study suggests that an important element to the success is the transplantation of HIV-resistant cells. Previously, scientists believed that a common stem cell transplant side effect called graft-versus-host disease, in which the donor immune system attacks the recipient’s immune system, played a role in a possible cure.

"Taken together, these three cases of a cure post stem cell transplant all help in teasing out the various components of the transplant that were absolutely key to a cure," Lewin said.

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Companies revert to more normal operations as COVID wanes

    For the first time in two years for many people, the American workplace is transforming into something that resembles pre-pandemic days. Tysons Foods said Tuesday it was ending mask requirements for its vaccinated workers in some facilities. Walmart and Amazon — the nation’s No. 1 and 2 largest private employers respectively — will no longer require fully vaccinated workers to don masks in stores or warehouses unless required under local or state laws.

  • Woman killed by man who followed her into NYC apartment

    A woman was stabbed to death inside her lower Manhattan apartment by a man who followed her from the street into her building, authorities said. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was found fatally wounded in her bathtub at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. The suspected killer was taken into custody after he at first tried to flee down a fire escape and then barricaded himself inside the apartment, a police spokesperson said.

  • New York patient becomes the first woman to possibly be cured of HIV

    An American research team reported that it has possibly cured HIV in a woman for the first time.

  • Mom shares warning after 5-month-old develops hair tourniquet syndrome

    A Missouri mom is warning fellow parents about a rare condition caused by a strand of hair that sent her 5-month-old son to the emergency room. Sara Ward, from St. Louis, shared a Facebook post explaining that her 5-month-old son, Logan, started developing a condition called hair tourniquet syndrome on Jan. 22 and over the course of a week, had to be rushed to his pediatrician's office, urgent care and later, the emergency room at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. For Ward, the unexpected ordeal began when she and her husband noticed that one of Logan's toes was "looking a little bit pink."

  • These 14 Things Can Make You More Likely to Have a Stroke, According to the American Heart Association

    Some stroke risk factors are genetic, true, but we'll help you discover which factors you can control—and how to make healthier lifestyle choices to reduce your risk.

  • Boomer Health: New study details most effective options for male pattern baldness

    If you're considering pharmaceutical options to reduce your hair loss, you'll want to read this study. But even if you don't want to take medication, you have other options to treat male-pattern baldness.

  • COVID could launch an epidemic of chronic fatigue syndrome, doctors warn

    Seeing parallels between long COVID and chronic fatigue syndrome, experts say the pandemic could end up a "mass-disabling event."

  • How this 75-year-old woman lost over 60 pounds, became a fitness influencer

    Joan MacDonald went from struggling with stairs to being a fitness influencer on Instagram with more than 1 million followers -- and she did it while in her 70s. Joan MacDonald's breaking point, she said, came when she was told by a doctor that her blood pressure was rising and she would need to again increase her medication. "When Michelle gave me that ultimatum to do something about my life, I figured it's now or never," Joan MacDonald said.

  • New prostate cancer test procedure could 'greatly reduce' risk of infections

    New techniques for prostate cancer biopsies that could stop thousands of men suffering complications have been given the green light from watchdogs.

  • Are you on a blood thinner? If so, here are things you need to know

    Blood thinners reduce the body’s ability to form clots, although they don’t really change the viscosity of blood.

  • Weight Loss Influencer Lexi Reed Is 'Unable to Walk or Stand' on Her Own After Illness

    Reed was hospitalized and put into a medically-induced coma after her blood pressure dropped

  • Just how bad is it to be in ICU with COVID? Far more miserable than people realize, experts say

    Weeks of sedation, months of rehab and perhaps years of lingering symptoms is typical for people who have ended up in an ICU because of COVID.

  • Why do people get diarrhea?

    No matter its cause, diarrhea is uncomfortable. Rapeepong Puttakumwong/Moment via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do people get diarrhea? – A.A.A., age 10, Philadelphia The digestive system breaks down everything you eat and drink to absorb nutrients and make the energy your body needs. Whatever solids can’t be broken down and used get excreted as poop. Poop co

  • See How Three Surgeries Disfigured This Botched Patient's Face

    New Botched patient David underwent three separate lower eyelid surgeries only to be left disfigured. Watch a sneak peek of Feb. 15's new episode to see Dr. Paul Nassif's shocked reaction.

  • First gene therapy for Tay-Sachs disease successfully given to two children

    About 1 in 300 people in the general population carry the Tay-Sachs disease gene. Ray Kachatorian/Stone via Getty ImagesTwo babies have received the first-ever gene therapy for Tay-Sachs disease after over 14 years of development. Tay-Sachs is a severe neurological disease caused by a deficiency in an enzyme called HexA. This enzyme breaks down a fatlike substance that normally exists in very small, harmless amounts in the brain. Without HexA, however, this fatlike substance can accumulate to to

  • An Undiscovered Coronavirus? The Mystery of the 'Russian Flu'

    In May 1889, people living in Bukhara, a city that was then part of the Russian Empire, began sickening and dying. The respiratory virus that killed them became known as the Russian flu. It swept the world, overwhelming hospitals and killing the old with special ferocity. Schools and factories were forced to close because so many students and workers were sick. Some of the infected described an odd symptom: a loss of smell and taste. And some of those who recovered reported a lingering exhaustio

  • Can I Go Back To 'Normal' After Having A Breakthrough COVID Infection?

    Here's what experts know about immunity and protection from reinfection if you're vaccinated and have recently had omicron.

  • Many Americans knowingly disagree with scientists about COVID vaccines

    Data: The COVID States Project; Chart: Sara Wise and Baidi Wang/AxiosA third of Americans who believe coronavirus vaccine misinformation are aware that they're in disagreement with scientists and medical experts, according to a new survey by The COVID States Project.Why it matters: This suggests that educating people on the science behind vaccines won't be sufficient to change many minds.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the nu

  • Should you really be taking melatonin to help you sleep? Experts weigh in on potential risks

    A new study revealed more people are taking higher than the recommended does of melatonin. Is it actually helpful?

  • The #1 Snack to Eat When You're Sick, According to a Dietitian

    This hydrating and nutritious snack is a great option when you’re feeling under the weather.