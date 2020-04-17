FirstEnergy Announces Plan for Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

AKRON, Ohio, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To protect the health and safety of its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders during the coronavirus pandemic, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) today announced it is changing the format of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to a virtual meeting, instead of an in-person event. The live audio webcast will take place at 8 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, with online access beginning at 7:30 a.m. EDT. FirstEnergy currently plans to resume its in-person annual meeting format in 2021.

All FirstEnergy shareholders as of the close of business on March 20, 2020, the record date for the annual meeting, are invited to access, participate in and vote at the live virtual meeting. Any eligible shareholder who wishes to join the live webcast, including individuals who previously registered to attend the meeting in person, must follow the steps below to preregister for the event prior to 2 p.m. EDT on May 18, 2020.

Instructions to Preregister for the Virtual Meeting

Shareholders who hold shares registered directly in their name with our transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC; participants in the FirstEnergy Corp. and Energy Harbor Savings Plans; or employees who hold unvested registered stock may preregister to access and participate in the meeting by visiting www.CESVote.com, then entering the control number printed on your Proxy Card or meeting notice. On the voting page, select the link, "Click here to preregister for the online meeting."

If you own shares through a brokerage, bank or other institutional account, you may preregister to access, participate and vote at the virtual annual meeting by asking your institution to provide you with a legal proxy. Submit a legible copy or photograph of that document to FERegister@Proxy-Agent.com to receive a new control number and instructions to access the meeting.

Beneficial shareholders who do not elect to obtain a legal proxy may preregister to listen to the virtual meeting as a guest. Instructions are available in the company's Proxy Statement. Please see Q&A 15, "Advance Registration Instructions – All other shareholders," on page 106.

Questions at the Meeting

During the webcast, participants will be invited to submit questions to FirstEnergy by accessing the "Ask a Question" text box.

Questions pertinent to the Annual Meeting and related to our business will be answered during the webcast, subject to time constraints. Questions that cannot be answered live due to time constraints will be posted and answered on our Investor Relations website, www.FirstEnergyCorp.com/IR, as soon as practical after the meeting. FirstEnergy asks participants to follow its meeting Rules of Conduct, which will be on the event website.

If You Need Assistance

If you need assistance obtaining a legal proxy, registering in advance for the virtual meeting, or voting, please contact our proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali, toll-free at (800) 461-0945.

FirstEnergy encourages all eligible shareholders to vote and submit their proxy in accordance with their voting instructions. The company requests that shareholders submit votes early to help avoid additional solicitation costs, however shareholders who preregister to participate in the meeting may also vote during the meeting at www.CESVote.com.