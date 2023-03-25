FirstEnergy default electricity prices will double in June. Here's why

Betty Lin-Fisher, Akron Beacon Journal
·4 min read
Prices for electricity for FirstEnergy customers who aren't in a government bulk buying group or buying electricity on their own will nearly double in June.
Prices for electricity for FirstEnergy customers who aren't in a government bulk buying group or buying electricity on their own will nearly double in June.

Customers who are buying electricity directly from FirstEnergy Corp. will see their rates nearly double starting in June, unless they choose a separate provider or are in a government bulk-buying group.

The average weighted base price in June will rise to at least 10.1 cents per kilowatt hour (kwh) from a current price of 5.3 cents/kwh — a 91 percent increase.

As the regulated utility, FirstEnergy and its operating companies such as Ohio Edison provide a default price to customers who do not choose their own provider. That is called the Standard Service Offer or price to compare.

About 40 percent of a customer’s bill is for generation or usage. The other part is for distribution or delivery to your home by Ohio Edison.

More:Betty Lin-Fisher: Shopping for natural gas or electricity rates in Dominion, FirstEnergy area? Start here

Why did the rate go up so much?

The price is based on a series of three competitive auctions of suppliers throughout the year monitored by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and blended into a price for the next year. FirstEnergy does not make a profit on the price, which is determined by the auction, and passed along to consumers, the utility said.

The results of the third auction earlier this week was blended with two other auctions in October 2022 and January and an auction on March 20. The change takes effect in June and will be in effect until May 31, 2024.

While electricity and natural gas prices have begun falling, prices last fall when FirstEnergy had its October auction were during a high point in the market, said Dave Jankowski, director of marketing for NOPEC, a large government aggregation group.

The final FirstEnergy prices have not yet been determined, but it will at least be the average weighted price. The PUCO still needs to certify the results of the auction, which is more of a formality and Ohio Edison and other FirstEnergy operating companies need to file its final rates, which will include some PUCO-approved fees.

The prices are adjusted in September to reflect the winter season, and there are also quarterly reconciliations that impact the price to compare that occur in January, April, July and October, a FirstEnergy spokesman said.

Who does this affect?

This only affects customers who are on the utility’s default price or who haven’t enrolled in a government aggregation or chosen a provider, said Matt Schilling, PUCO spokesman

Last fall and this spring, Ohio Edison’s default price has been cheaper than market prices because it was based on auctions before prices rose. The current Ohio Edison default price is 5.38 cents/kWh.  

Many communities in our area are under an aggregation with Energy Harbor, with cheaper fixed prices.

Here are some of those rates: Akron and Barberton both are on a fixed rate of 4.97 cents/kWh through May 2025; Green is 4.91 cents/kWh through May 2024; and Tallmadge is 4.96 cents/kWh through May 2024. Summit County townships (with the exception of Sagamore Hills, which is in the NOPEC aggregation) are in an Energy Harbor contract for 4.67 cents/kWh through May 2024.

You can call Energy Harbor to find out more: 866-636-3749 or 888-254-6359 to get into your community’s aggregation. If your community is not with Energy Harbor, call your local community or search online.

NOPEC, which is a large community aggregator with natural gas and electricity communities in Summit, Portage and Medina counties, last August made an unprecedented move and returned its 550,000 electricity customers to FirstEnergy utilities, saying they would save money because the default price was cheaper. NOPEC said it intended to re-enroll the customers this spring when they could offer competitive prices.

Competitors who had agreed to provide the utility default pricing cried foul and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio suspended NOPEC’s certification to be an electric aggregator. NOPEC has been recertified by the PUCO and will be sending re-enrollment letters starting in early April to 650,000 customers in 205 communities offering a 6.42 cents/kwh rate for six months beginning in June. The price will change after that.

Customers in those communities will automatically be included unless they opt-out by May 2.

To see if you are in a NOPEC electricity community, go to at www.nopec.org/communities/community-map, contact your local community or call 855-667-3201.

Residential customers who are not part of a community aggregation group with a cheaper rate can shop for a new rate before June on the PUCO’s Apples to Apples chart. Go to www.energychoice.ohio.gov Watch for contract terms and cancellation fees.

For more information about natural gas prices and advice, go to Consumer Columnist Betty Lin-Fisher's online Utility Guide at www.tinyurl.com/UtilityGuide

Betty Lin-Fisher can be reached at 330-996-3724 or blinfisher@thebeaconjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: FirstEnergy electricity prices will nearly double in June. Shop around

Recommended Stories

  • I Can't Stop Cackling Over The Crows From "Shadow And Bone" Reading Thirst Tweets About Themselves AND Their Characters

    My new comfort video is Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Danielle Galligan, Calahan Skogman, and Jack Wolfe reading thirst tweets about The Crows, I'm not even sorry.

  • How – and where – to buy a holiday home in the UK

    Holidaying in the UK has rarely been more fashionable. When the pandemic forced us all to look closer to home for our city breaks and countryside trips, the rolling fells of the Lake District and the sunny beaches of the Isle of Wight swiftly became go-to destinations.

  • Keep the Power On and Stay Off the Grid with These Top Solar Panels for RVs

    Staying powered up without worry requires an easily-renewable energy source, and the best option is kitting out your home on wheels with some RV solar panels. Along with solar power generators, solar panels are a quiet alternative for keeping your appliances working without lugging around spare gas cans or stopping at the gas station to fuel up for your traditional generator. RV solar panels come in different sizes and wattages for various needs, and you can even buy adjustable ones for paring down or expanding to suit the trip at hand.

  • United Way, Goodwill bring woman closer to her dream job

    Vanessa Beish's dream job is working in an office. Beish was able to reach her dream through Goodwill Project Connect and the United Way.

  • John F. Floyd Commentary: Toyota casting its lot with hydrogen-powered vehicles

    The automotive world seems to be all in on battery-powered vehicles except for Toyota, which has done extensive testing on a hydrogen-powered concept.

  • Say Goodbye to Daily Hotel Room Cleaning

    Stephanie VanDerSchie returned to her hotel room in Wausau, Wisconsin, after a long day of skiing last month with her three young children to find their room disheveled. Their sheets were untucked, their garbage can was overflowing and their soggy towels were in limp piles on the damp bathroom floor. VanDerSchie, 44, a high school teacher in River Forest, Illinois, assumed that for the $200 a night she was paying, she’d at least get new towels and a quick room refresh daily, without having to ma

  • Ukraine Latest: Polish PM Says Appetite for New Sanctions Waning

    (Bloomberg) -- Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed financing from donors for projects to rebuild the country with a World Bank delegation visiting Kyiv. Official creditors have extended Ukraine’s debt repayment standstill until 2027, while the war-ravaged country receives an emergency aid program under the International Monetary Fund.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as IrrationalRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push Stalls‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded i

  • How concerned are we with the Boston Celtics’ late-season stumbles?

    Are worried fans making a mountain out of the proverbial molehill, or are there real reasons to fret about what could happen?

  • Fox News Fires Producer Abby Grossberg, Citing Dominion Disclosure

    Fox News cut ties with Abby Grossberg Friday, Variety has learned, after the booker and producer for such hosts as Tucker Carlson and Maria Bartiromo alleged in court filings earlier this week that she was coerced by executives into providing misleading testimony in the $1.6 billion defamation suit that Dominion Voting Systems has levied against the Fox […]

  • The SEC just charged Justin Sun, the crypto CEO who bid $4.6 million on lunch with Warren Buffett, with fraud. Here's everything you need to know about him.

    The Tron and Rainberry boss said he modeled himself on Alibaba founder Jack Ma. He was charged by the SEC with fraud and other securities violations.

  • 4 Oilfield Services Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    With the expectations that crude price will remain solid, demand for oilfield services will stay strong, making the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas- Field Services industry bright. SLB, HAL, RES and PUMP are expected to benefit the most from this.

  • US to Take Years to Refill Its Strategic Petroleum Reserve

    The U.S. has announced it may not soon replenish the oil it sold from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve last year, but assessing the market impact is somewhat difficult.

  • Better Buy: Ethereum or Polygon?

    Amid all the excitement surrounding The Merge last year, the fortunes of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) appeared to be inextricably linked. After all, Polygon was the most popular Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, so any future growth in the Ethereum ecosystem implied future growth in the Polygon ecosystem. During that time, Ethereum was up about 10%, while Polygon was down 17%.

  • Is This Finally an Atomic Bomb From the SEC?

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s notice to Coinbase (COIN) that it’s likely to be accused of breaking securities laws could foreshadow an agency effort to break the back of the crypto sector as it now operates, but it also may finally force court rulings that define how the industry can move forward.

  • New Starbucks CEO says he'll work a half-day behind a store counter monthly as he plans to prioritize 'human connection over every cup of coffee'

    The 55-year-old coffee industry outsider addresses employee wages, corporate culture, and working as a barista in first annual letter to staff.

  • 2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks With High Yields

    It's not surprising that many dividend stocks beat the market last year. Dividend growth over time is a significant factor in assessing a stock's worth, as is the reliability of the payout. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) are excellent dividend stocks that are maintaining robust performance while providing high yields for shareholders.

  • Tech war: proposed US 'guardrails' on new semiconductor investment in China to block TSMC, Samsung expansion plans on mainland

    Some of the world's leading chip makers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and Samsung Electronics, will be hamstrung from expanding their facilities in China under proposed US guidelines covering companies that receive federal funding for semiconductor production, according to analysts. The proposed "national security guardrails", which the US Commerce Department unveiled on Tuesday, bar companies receiving a portion of the US$52 billion in federal subsidies under the US CH

  • Apple Is Reportedly Taking Attendance Amid Back to Office Push

    Apple has struggled to force its employees back into the office with its hybrid work plan, even though its employees have largely been antagonistic to the Cupertino company’s in-office working whims. Like we’re all back in grade school, Apple is just the next company that is reportedly taking attendance to make sure its staff are commuting at least three days a week to the office.

  • GM's white-collar workers face deadline to consider buyout offer from automaker

    GM salaried workers ponder the "what if" scenarios as time gets closer to a noon Friday deadline for taking what some say is a generous buyout offer.

  • Apple CEO praises China's innovation, long history of cooperation on Beijing visit

    Apple CEO Tim Cook on Saturday used his first public remarks on his visit to China to praise the country for its rapid innovation and its long ties with the U.S. iPhone maker, according to local media reports. Apple CEO Tim Cook on Saturday used his first public remarks in China in recent years to praise the country for its rapid innovation and its long ties with the U.S. iPhone maker, according to local media reports.