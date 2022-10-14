FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.39

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.39 per share on the 1st of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

FirstEnergy's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, FirstEnergy's dividend was only 66% of earnings, however it was paying out 234% of free cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 19.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 58% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $2.20 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.56. This works out to be a decline of approximately 3.4% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that FirstEnergy has been growing its earnings per share at 67% a year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about FirstEnergy's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While FirstEnergy is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for FirstEnergy (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is FirstEnergy not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

