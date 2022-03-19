FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.39

The board of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of June, with investors receiving US$0.39 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 3.6% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, FirstEnergy's dividend was only 69% of earnings, however it was paying out 243% of free cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 7.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 68% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$2.20 to US$1.56. The dividend has shrunk at around 3.4% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that FirstEnergy has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about FirstEnergy's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, FirstEnergy has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.