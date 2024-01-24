FirstEnergy selling 19-story downtown Akron headquarters, consolidating operations

A fixture in downtown Akron for more than 40 years is up for sale as FirstEnergy Corp. works to move its operations to the west side of town.

FirstEnergy is selling its 19-story office tower at 76 S. Main Street, seeking $15 million for the property it purchased in December for around $49 million.

In 2019, the company signed a 10-year lease extension with building owner McKinley Inc., which would have kept the headquarters downtown until 2035. Summit County property records show that FirstEnergy paid $49 million for the 359,000-square-foot, Class A office building in December.

Young said that price included buying out the remainder of the utility's 10-year lease extension. The building's appraised value is $18.4 million, according to Summit County property records.

Though FirstEnergy is seeking far less than what it purchased the property for, Young said the sale will benefit the company.

"Purchasing the building gave us the flexibility to exit our long-term lease ... so it made business sense for us to do so, so that would have that flexibility to combine our operations."

Plans are to move all operations this year from the downtown location to the company's West Akron campus on White Pond Drive, which would leave the South Main Street building vacant unless it is sold and reoccupied.

About 925 workers were at the building before the pandemic, when the company shifted operations, said Jennifer Young, manager of corporate communications for FirstEnergy. She said about 90% of those employees now have the option of working from home.

"After the pandemic, we instituted what we call a remote workforce," she said. "That's where a lot of our employees are not required to be in the office on a regular basis, and that impacted a lot of people who worked out of that facility."

The company had previously announced it would be consolidating facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The South Main Street building opened in 1976 with Ohio Edison as the main tenant. After the 1997 merger of Ohio Edison and Centerior Energy that formed FirstEnergy Corp., the company headquarters remained in the same building in Akron.

