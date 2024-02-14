FirstNet Authority, AT&T announce 10-year investment to transform America's public safety broadband network

Feb. 13—The First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) is launching the next phase of FirstNet through a series of strategic investments totaling more than $8 billion over 10 years.

A news release said FirstNet Authority and its network partner, AT&T, Tuesday joined to unveil the latest network investment of $6.3 billion, delivering full 5G capabilities on FirstNet, expanded mission-critical services, and enhanced coverage. The FirstNet Authority anticipates an additional $2 billion in ongoing investments dedicated to coverage enhancements, which is currently under discussion by the parties.

Starting in March, FirstNet will be the first and only wireless network to provide America's first responders with always-on priority and preemption across 5G, expanding to include all AT&T 5G commercial spectrum.

Texas has been using FirstNet for over six years and now has thousands of users in more than 660 communities across Texas. Example: in June 2023, FirstNet sent two temporary cell sites and a mobile operations center to Perryton after the tornadoes to support response and recovery operations.

AT&T is deploying a new standalone FirstNet 5G network core built on the latest industry standards with dedicated public safety functionality and features.

The FirstNet Authority and AT&T will continue to work with public safety officials and government stakeholders to grow and enhance the network.

The landmark announcement launches the next phase of FirstNet with a 10-year investment initiative that will:

— Provide first responders on FirstNet with always-on priority and preemption across all AT&T 5G commercial spectrum bands, starting in March.

— Build thousands of new, purpose-built FirstNet cell sites across the country — including 1,000 new sites within the next two years. Beyond the initial $6.3 billion investment, the FirstNet Authority anticipates additional investments over the next decade to deliver Band 14 coverage enhancements. These coverage investments will reflect public safety factors and network considerations, all in support of public safety response operations.

— Create a standalone 5G core to enhance current 5G functionality with specific public safety features on FirstNet and support the transition of public safety's Band 14 spectrum from LTE to 5G.