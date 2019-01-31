Should Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE:FSL) Be Part Of Your Portfolio?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Recently, Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE:FSL) has started paying dividends to shareholders. Today it yields 3.2%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Firstsource Solutions should have a place in your portfolio.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

How well does Firstsource Solutions fit our criteria?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 28%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a higher payout ratio of 39% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 5.0%. Moreover, EPS should increase to ₹5.75. The higher payout forecasted, along with higher earnings, should lead to greater dividend income for investors moving forward.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. The reality is that it is too early to consider Firstsource Solutions as a dividend investment. Last year was the company’s first dividend payment, so it is certainly early days. The standard practice for reliable payers is to look for 10 or so years of track record.

Compared to its peers, Firstsource Solutions produces a yield of 3.2%, which is high for IT stocks.

Considering the dividend attributes we analyzed above, Firstsource Solutions is definitely worth keeping an eye on for someone looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three fundamental factors you should look at:

